José de Abreu gives up being a candidate for deputy in order not to ‘break the family’ – 12/16/2021 – Mônica Bergamo

Actor José de Abreu withdrew from being a candidate for federal deputy for the PT in 2022. “I can’t break my family,” he says.

CHANCE

Abreu claims that he met with his four children over the weekend. And he heard calls to give up on the venture.

CHANCE 2

According to him, two of the children — a lawyer and the owner of a video school — work with international streaming companies. And they have strict compliance with public officials.

EXPOSED

“I would break my children, who could no longer function fully in their professions because they had a politically exposed father,” he says.

PLANS

The actor says that he was already planning to sell the apartment he has in Paris to cover the bills, as he would start earning much less deputy than as an actor.

SCRATCHS

“I had already taken the risks. But I can’t transfer it to the whole family,” he says.

SADNESS

Abreu claims that Lula has already been notified and was “very sad”.

TOGETHER

