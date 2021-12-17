Journalist takes Leila inverted after provocation with Mundial

Leila Pereira gives a press conference at the Academia de Futebol, in São Paulo-SP. (Photo: Fabio Menotti)

The new president of Palmeiras, Leila Pereira, granted an exclusive interview to bandsports after a press conference at the Football Academy, this Thursday (16). Amidst the questions, journalist Marília Ruiz provoked the president by reproducing the joke that Verdão would not have any world title.

– Are you excited before you even win? You don’t know how it is… It’s pretty cool, after all – said the reporter, after Leila said she was excited for the competition, which Alviverde will compete in February 2022.

Without blinking, the businesswoman replied:

– I know, yes ma’am. Let’s go get our bi Mundial.

On social networks, Palmeiras recalled that it was not the first time that journalists from Bandsports made fun of the World Cup in Palmeiras in serious interviews. Pilot Lando Norris was the target of jokes after watching a Verdão match at Allianz Parque and also defended the club.

After the reporter in question stated that Alviverde was a very bad team for not having world titles, Norris, who had watched the rout over Atlético-GO by Brasileirão, replied:

– A very bad team that won 4-0 yesterday. They won what matters. Palm trees!

The repeated joke bothered fans who accused the network of lack of professionalism. On her Twitter account, Marília Ruiz downplayed the complaints and stated that Leila had also played with her.

