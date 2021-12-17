Jurists publish a note in contempt of Ciro and Cid Gomes and criticize ‘authoritarian rage’ against politicians

RIO – A group of jurists published this Thursday a note of redress for presidential candidate Ciro Gomes (PDT) and his brother, former Ceará governor Cid Gomes. The day before, the two were targets of a Federal Police operation to investigate an alleged corruption scheme involving the construction of the Arena Castelão, which underwent a renovation for the 2014 World Cup.

The document is signed by 19 lawyers and law professors, including former secretaries and former justice ministers. In the text, the jurists classify the operation as “improper use of the judicial system as a form of political persecution” and maintain that the search and seizure warrants should cause discomfort to those who cultivate the Democratic Rule of Law.

“Once again – despite the fact that the excesses of the so-called ‘Operation Car Wash’ have been fought so hard – the legal community is watching, with perplexity, the overlapping of Law by the authoritarian fury of agents of the justice system against important political personalities in our country. country, acting as a real political police,” the text says.

The note’s signatories also claim that the government of President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) has sought to “equip state institutions with individuals aligned with far-right ideology”. And they add that the purpose of this tactic is to produce effects in the 2022 elections.

The operation took place about 10 years after the investigated facts took place. For the jurists, the search and seizure warrants “in the imminence of general elections” express the “lavajatista and “polycanist phenomenon of an exceptional criminal procedure”.

Ciro Gomes also defended himself. In a social network and later in a note, the president classified the action as “abusive” and stated that President Jair Bolsonaro “transformed Brazil into a Police State that hides under a false cover of legality”. He also said that Castelão “was the World Cup stadium with the greatest competition, the first to be delivered and the cheapest built for World Cups since 2002” and that he had no relationship with the work, as he did not hold public office related to the Stadium.

Note of redress to Ciro and Cid Gomes Photo: Reproduction

Investigation

The Castelão works took place during the administration of Cid Gomes in the Ceará government. The PF suspects that there were “demands and payments of bribes to political agents and public servants arising from the bidding procedure for works on the stadium” between the years 2010 and 2013. The investigation points to evidence of payment of BRL 11 million in bribes , through cash or official donations.

According to the whistleblowers, the bribe amounts were discussed between Jorge Valença and Lúcio Gomes. But two directors of Galvão Engenharia reported having held meetings with Ciro Gomes to discuss the release of amounts owed to the contractor, even though he had no direct responsibility for the matter. “It was clear in the meetings with Ciro and Cid Gomes that Jorge Valença was talking to Lúcio Gomes and that Galvão Engenharia was available to make the necessary resources available,” stated Dario de Queiroz Galvão.

In the decision that authorized the searches, federal judge Danilo Dias Vasconcelos de Almeida wrote that the investigation was not based only on the whistleblowers’ words, but brought evidence to corroborate the reports. “Confirmatory material elements were gathered, whether those provided directly by employees (notes, e-mails, calendars, invoices, etc.), or those collected by the police authority through confirmation procedures (donations proof, cross-checking of information, analysis documentation, searches in databases and open sources etc.)”, he wrote.