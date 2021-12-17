Justice condemns Antonia Fontenelle of libel and defamation by linking Felipe Neto and his brother to pedophilia | Rio de Janeiro

Actress Antonia Fontenelle was sentenced by the courts to provide community services for one year and 52 days as a fine for the crimes of libel, defamation and insult against the brothers Felipe and Luccas Neto.

In the lawsuit filed by the brothers, youtuber posts are mentioned in which she associates the influencers’ speeches with the eroticization of children. In one of the posts, she says: “I’m deeming your brother Luccas Neto’s attitude inappropriate, paying b****** in a glass bottle”.

Another post that appears in the action says “if you think it’s normal to say that you’re going to introduce a butt plug in an underage follower who, according to your speech (against facts, there are no arguments) has erotic dreams with you, if you think that’s normal, something tells me that the bodies that defend children and adolescents will not find it”.

In a video posted on social media, the influencer celebrated the decision and said that “when they started with associations with pedophilia, I don’t even have words to describe what that was in my life”.

The Court’s decision also states that “in the posts, in addition to mentioning specific facts, there is express mention of pedophilia, reaching the point where the complainant says ‘Pedophilia is not funny’. All against the eroticization of children and adolescents. #TodosContraPedophilia e the question ‘Can we call this pedophilia with the naked eye?'”

According to the decision, in another post quoted, Fontenelle complements the accusation using the expression “if you keep quiet about this, you are an accomplice”.

The Court disagreed with the defense’s argument that the posts “had the sole intention of provoking discussion and readjustment of the contents” produced by YouTubers.

Fontenelle claims that in the video in which he questions whether the lines would not give rise to pedophilia, there were other influencers besides the Neto brothers.

“For starters, I never connected either of them to pedophilia, in the video there were other influencers, only the two of them decided to put on their hats, they transferred it into a political fight, making me a procedural harassment, thinking that they would make me apologize and leave the way clear for them continue with their crooked communication,” said the actress to g1.

“I don’t fear their pressure, I haven’t committed any crime and I’m going to prove it. They’re getting ahead of their time, it’s important to remember that we’re still in the first instance. The stick will still burn, they can come hot and I’m boiling. Against facts there are no arguments”, he added.