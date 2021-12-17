Justice increases sentence for Flordelis’ son to nine years – News

Adopted son of federal deputy Flordelis, Lucas Cézar dos Santos de Souza, who was convicted by the Jury of Niterói for involvement in the death of his adoptive father, Pastor Anderson do Carmo, had the sentence increased to nine years of imprisonment. The information was confirmed by the TJ-RJ (Court of Justice of Rio de Janeiro) this Thursday (16).

In November of this year, Lucas received the sentence of seven years and six months imprisonment for having participated in the purchase of the weapon used in the crime. Brother Flávio dos Santos Rodrigues was sentenced to 33 years for having been the author of the shootings against the pastor in June 2019.

According to the TJ-RJ, judge Nearis de Carvalho Santos Arce, from the 3rd Criminal Court of Niterói, accepted the appeal of the MP-RJ (Rio de Janeiro Public Prosecutor’s Office) and found that, because he is an adopted child and not a foster child, the penalty should be increased. This is because the aggravating factor resulting from the practice of the offense “against ascendant” was recognized, as established in the Penal Code.

“Compiling the case file, it appears that the Public Prosecutor’s Office is right, considering that defendant Lucas was legally adopted by the victim, and therefore the appellant arising from the “against ascendant” offense must be recognized (article 61, paragraph ” and”, of the Penal Code) in the respective dosimetry of the penalty. As this is an evident material error, this MUST be corrected immediately, and the magistrate may, in this case, do it even ex-officio”, decided the judge.