Kiss Nightclub: Fux prohibits release of convicts by barring eventual habeas corpus | Rio Grande do Sul

The president of the Federal Supreme Court (STF), Luiz Fux, banned the release of those convicted of the tragedy that killed 242 people at Nightclub Kiss, in 2013, in response to a request from the Public Ministry of Rio Grande do Sul and stopped the effects of an eventual habeas corpus granted by the First Criminal Chamber of the Court of Justice of RS.

In the decision, the minister determines the immediate execution of the sentences of Elissandro Spohr, the owner of the club, Mauro Hoffman, another partner of the club, Marcelo de Jesus dos Santos, the singer of the band Gurizada Fandangueira, and Luciano Bonilha Leão.

On Tuesday (14), the minister had already overturned an injunction granted by the TJ of RS that prevented the immediate execution of the penalty imposed by the Jury – which led the defendants to surrender.

The First Chamber of the TJ of RS then began to judge the merits of preventive habeas corpus.

Fux claims that only the Supreme Court itself could review its decision and that the TJ would be violating the jurisdiction of the Court.

“It is certain that the authority of this pronouncement can only be changed or revoked within the scope of the Federal Supreme Court, by means of proper appeals. In this sense, no decision of the Court of Justice of the State of Rio Grande do Sul, even when judging the merits of the habeas corpus, would have the power to suspend, directly or indirectly, the effects of the suspensive decision rendered by the Federal Supreme Court, under penalty of inadmissible inversion of instances”, he wrote.

The minister stated that there is a connection between the facts analyzed in the preventive habeas corpus and those that are being analyzed by the First Chamber of the local court, which justifies the suspension.

“In view of the above-mentioned coincidence and with a view to preserving the authority of the preliminary injunction rendered in the records of this counter-caution incident, it is necessary to accept the request made by the Public Ministry”, he said.

MP-RS had filed a request with Fux

The State Public Ministry (MP-RS) joined this Thursday night (16th), with a new request to Fux for him to prevent an “possible granting of habeas corpus by the Court of Justice of the State of Rio Grande do Sul (TJ-RS)” to the four convicted in the trial.

Even before the publication of the votes of the three judges of the 2nd Court of the 1st Jury Court, in Porto Alegre, on the merits of habeas corpus, the Attorney General, Marcelo Dornelles, anticipated if they decide to release the four. The request is based on the interpretation made of the preliminary injunction granted on Tuesday (14), which determined the arrest of Elissandro Spohr, Mauro Hoffmann, Marcelo de Jesus dos Santos and Luciano Augusto Bonilha Leão.

“He didn’t just suspend the injunction. He ordered their arrest. So the court here couldn’t rule on habeas. Faced with the huge risk of releasing them tomorrow, I filed a request that the Supreme President not allow it,” said the Attorney General to the g1.

Spohr’s lawyer, Jader Marques, criticized the movement of the MP-RS on social media.

“It is a real affront to Justice in RS. It is an unacceptable legal aberration,” he said.

The petition also requests information from the TJ-RS, “in order to clarify how many votes have been cast to date […], as well as the content of the respective resolutions”.

The TJ-RS assures that the session was opened, but the vote of one of the judges, who is still analyzing the case, is still pending. According to the agency, it will only be closed on Friday, when everyone has expressed themselves and examined the issue.

Fux must review the order only on Friday. If he does not comply with the MP’s request before a decision favorable to the defendants by the TJ-RS, the attorney general admits that they may be released.

“I believe he’ll decide beforehand, but he can, so much so that they’re judging. That’s why I filed it today, to prevent him from being arrested and released, because it’s terrible for the system, for everything,” he says.

Earlier this Thursday morning, judge Ulysses Louzada decided that Luciano Bonilha Leão and Marcelo de Jesus dos Santos will remain at the State Prison of São Vicente do Sul, in the Central Region of RS. The decision was given during a custody hearing.

Bonilha and Marcelo received 18 years of sentence for simple homicide with eventual intent. The arrest was even decreed, but due to a preventive habeas corpus, they were freed. The Public Ministry of RS appealed to the Federal Supreme Court, and the appeal was attended by the president of the court, Minister Luiz Fux.

On Wednesday (15), the judge was in the prison and assessed the conditions of the place for the two convicts to stay. Bonilha and Marcelo were heard separately. The hearings lasted around 1:30 am.

In addition to Bonilha and Marcelo, Elissandro Spohr was sentenced to 22 years and six months, and Mauro Hoffmann, to 19 and a half years.

After Fux’s decision on Tuesday (14), Marcelo performed in São Vicente do Sul, where he lives. Bonilha presented himself the next day.

Hoffmann was arrested in Santa Catarina and Elissandro in Porto Alegre.