know how to prevent a new-old threat

A disease known for a long time, with a form of transmission similar to that of a flu and that is filling the Hospital da Criança e Maternity (HCM) in Rio Preto in a way that Covid did not. This is the respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), which has kept the HCM’s ICU full for at least two weeks since the end of November, which has 30 beds, most of them occupied by children under 2 years old. The situation is so critical that it generated an outburst on the social networks of a professional from the unit.

There is no specific treatment for RSV, but there is prevention, the same as against coronavirus: avoid agglomerations, wear a mask and sanitize your hands. Although adults can become infected asymptomatically, they can transmit the virus.

Maria Luísa Alves Angelin, only 35 days old, has been in the ICU since the weekend. On Friday 10 in the morning, she began to choke while nursing. “She has bronchiolitis. My heart was broken. This afternoon (Wednesday), he managed to remove the device that helps him breathe. She is breathing well”, says the baby’s mother, the saleswoman Letícia Bessa Alves Angelin, 31, who lives in Mirassol. “But it’s a warning for moms, the virus is out and leaves the child with a lot of respiratory discomfort.”

In the infirmary, with 45 vacancies, occupation has dropped a little in recent days and is at 70%. This Monday, 12, a small child died of respiratory disease, according to the HCM.

Physician Maria Adelaide Cabral, a pediatric intensive care specialist, released her voice on her social networks. “Now, with the improvement of the pandemic, children went back to attending schools, day care centers, games, birthdays, parties (nothing against it, they also become psychologically ill, became depressed and anxious). But we are experiencing an absurd increase in viral cases”, said Maria Adelaide. “We are exhausted. Many colleagues and I are very, very concerned about our little ones. God protect us and keep us”, concluded the intensivist.

At the end of November, the HCM informed the Regional Health Department (DRS) and the Rio Preto Health Department about the situation. Since then, the children have been referred to other centers. According to Antônio Soares Souza, administrative director of the HCM and professor at Famerp, when there are no vacancies elsewhere and the patient’s health condition is serious, she ends up going to the institution, which is a national reference for the treatment of children.

For the infectious pediatrician Márcia Wakai, the concern is to guarantee assistance to all the children who need it. “It’s not just this disease, others need hospitalization, we have transplanted heart disease patients who continue to be hospitalized and now there is more demand. We are in a task force, in a contingency plan, with a reinforced medical scale and placement of new beds,” he says. “Every child who gets there has fever, cough and respiratory distress, increased respiratory rate, low oxygenation, the same thing that adults had when they had Covid. The respiratory syncytial virus has appeared a lot”, he says.

HCM

Capacity The overcrowding at the Children and Maternity Hospital has been caused by respiratory viruses

The main one is the respiratory syncytial virus

respiratory syncytial virus It is a major cause of respiratory tract and lung infections in newborns and young children.

May cause bronchiolitis (infection of the bronchi, in the small respiratory tubes of the lungs).

Annual epidemics occur during winter and early spring.

Streaming It is transmitted through the secretions of the nose or mouth, by direct contact or droplets.

The period of greatest contagion is in the first days of infection.

The incubation period ranges from 2 to 8 days, usually 4-6 days.

Prevention Increase hygiene – especially of the hands

avoid agglomeration

Wear a mask when leaving the house – in the case of children, it is recommended for those over 3 years old

Scratchs Most children with respiratory infections have only mild symptoms, often similar to those of a common cold.

In children younger than 2 years, the infection can progress to symptoms more commonly found in bronchiolitis.

Most children with viral infections begin to recover in about a week, and almost all of them fully recover.

Almost all children are infected with RSV at least once by age 2 years, and mild lifetime recurrence of the infection is common.

Symptoms Initially, the child will have a runny nose, a slight cough, and in some

cases, fever.

Within 1 to 2 days, the cough gets worse and, at the same time, the child’s breathing becomes faster and more difficult.

She may wheeze with each breath. It is difficult to breastfeed because the baby has difficulty breathing.

Swallowing becomes very difficult for these children.

Your fingers and the area around your lips may turn bluish in color, a sign that your breathing isn’t delivering enough oxygen into your bloodstream.

Consult the pediatrician immediately if the baby or child: He has breathing difficulties.

He is younger than 2 or 3 months and has a fever.

Shows signs of dehydration such as dry mouth, crying without tears and urinating less often

Cases of flu syndrome increase in SP

The Municipal Health Department of São Paulo identified a significant increase in the number of people with flu-like illness in the city. There were 91.8 thousand consultations in the first 15 days of December, while in the entire month of November there were 111.9 thousand cases. Among people who sought municipal health services in December, nearly half (45.3 thousand) had their case classified as suspected Covid-19.

This year, of the 119.8 thousand identified cases of severe acute respiratory syndrome (SRAG), 205 (0.2%) of the total were confirmed as caused by the influenza virus. Among these 20, representing 9.8% of the total, they were identified as influenza A (H1N1), four (3.8%) as influenza A (H3), 134 (34.3%) as non-subtyped influenza A and 47 (19.9%) and 47 (19.9%) as influenza B.

A bulletin released last week by the Oswaldo Cruz Foundation (Fiocruz) warned of the presence of the influenza A virus in cases of SARS in the adult population and among children in the state of Rio de Janeiro. According to Infogripe, a Fiocruz bulletin, there was a risk of the virus being imported to other large urban centers and tourist destinations.

The Municipal Health Department of São Paulo reported that it is collecting samples from people who seek out healthcare centers with SARS, both those admitted to intensive care units, and those seeking general hospitals and outpatient care units.

The work covers the public and private health network. The samples are sent to the Instituto Adolfo Lutz, responsible for identifying the virus that causes the disease and the subtype, in case of influenza. (Brazil Agency)

Audience expansion

The public that can receive the pneumococcal conjugate vaccine 13 was temporarily expanded, which protects against infectious diseases such as pneumonia, meningitis and otitis, among others caused by bacteria. Until then, the vaccine only covered solid organ or bone marrow transplant patients, cancer patients and patients with HIV/AIDS.

With the expansion, the vaccine is now offered in cases such as: anatomical or functional asplenia and related diseases; CSF fistula and ventriculoperitoneal shunt (PVD); cochlear implant; congenital immunodeficiencies; chronic nephropathies (in peritoneal dialysis, hemodialysis, nephrotic syndrome); chronic lung diseases; moderate or severe persistent asthma; cystic fibrosis; chronic heart diseases; chronic liver diseases; disabling chronic neurological diseases; trisomies; diabetes mellitus; deposit diseases and immunodeficiency due to therapeutic immunosuppression.