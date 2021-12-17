know what happened to Maurílio at the age of 28

After suffering three cardiac arrests and being admitted to an intensive care unit (ICU) in Goiânia, singer Maurílio Ribeiro, 28, was diagnosed on Wednesday (15/12) with pulmonary thromboembolism (PE).

According to the doctor who accompanies him, Maurílio, Wandervam Azevedo, 15 days ago the singer complained of pain in his legs to his family, which may have been the first symptom of the health problem.

Maurílio Delmont Ribeiro, from the duo Luiza & Maurílio, was born on February 15, 1993, is 28 years old and was born in Imperatriz, in Maranhão. In addition to being a singer, he is also a composer, producer and arranger. The biggest success of his career is Sextou with S de Saudade. Alongside Luiza, Maurílio gained great national recognition in 2019. They have also recorded with Alcione, Marília Mendonça, Jorge and Gabriel Diniz. Luiza also gained repercussion on social media for dating ex-BBB Marcela Mc Gowan. Maurílio and Luiza met in 2017, when the singer went on vacation in Imperatriz, Maranhão. In the same year they started singing together. Inspired by Marília Mendonça, the singer invited her partner to record a video. With the repercussion of the production, there was a great appeal for the duo to become official. The countryman suffered some cardiac arrest on Tuesday night (12/14) and is in serious condition at the Jardim América hospital, in Goiânia. The singer had just returned from a work trip when he got sick, in the city of Goiás. On his social networks, hours before going to the hospital, Maurílio made a post about the duo's participation in the DVD Não é o Fim do Mundo, by Zé Felipe and Miguel.

Pulmonary thromboembolism, also known as pulmonary embolism or pulmonary infarction, is the result of a serious condition, which begins when a thrombus (clot) located in one of the veins of the legs or pelvis breaks free and blocks the blood vessels of the lung, preventing the proper passage of blood through the organ. In severe cases it can lead to sudden death.

The condition results in the progressive death of the affected region, causing chest pain when breathing and severe shortness of breath in the patient.

The combination of difficulty breathing and lung injuries lead to a decrease in oxygen in the blood, which can compromise other organs.

The problem becomes worse when the patient develops multiple clots or when the complication lasts for a long time, causing an embolism or pulmonary infarction.

Among cardiovascular diseases, pulmonary thromboembolism is the third leading cause of death, after acute myocardial infarction and stroke.

Risk factors

Obesity, smoking, blood clotting disorders, age over 40 years, prolonged immobility, extensive surgery, cancer, trauma, varicose veins, heart failure and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) are identified as risk factors for pulmonary thromboembolism.

Among women, there are also risk factors: the use of contraceptives with estrogen, hormone replacement, pregnancy and postpartum.

Treatment

Treatment in the acute phase is with anticoagulants. In emergency cases, thrombolytics can also be administered to reverse the severity of the condition.