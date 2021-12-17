Know who Stephanie is, daughter of Solange Gomes

Solange Gomes, finalist for “A Fazenda 13” (RecordTV), has never hidden the love she feels for her daughter Stephanie Gomes, the result of her relationship with the pastor and former pagodeiro Waguinho, of the Os Morenos group. Confined in reality, the ex-bathtub Gugu spoke of the aggressions experienced with her ex-husband and the debt to pay for her daughter’s school.

But, after all, who is Stephanie Gomes?

Sthephanie was born in 2000 and turned 21 on February 7th. According to the mother’s own words within the reality show, she is a skilled person in the kitchen.

The girl is the daughter of Solange and Pastor Waguinho. The father was the target of controversy, mainly during the participation of the former Gugu bath in “A Fazenda 2021”, for not paying child support.

The problem would have earned Solange a debt of R$ 18,000 at the school where Stephanie attended high school. She had to complete her studies at another institution due to non-payment of tuition fees.

These days, Stephanie is in college and studying biomedicine. However, according to the mother, the delays in the pension would have harmed her education once again and she had to shut down some subjects, delaying her graduation.

In addition to being a university student, Solange’s daughter also defines herself as the CEO of the company of a lingerie brand that she shares with her mother, for which they themselves pose for promotional photos.

The public relations officer stated that Waguinho did not look for his daughter or pay off the overdue pensions, even with the national exposure that the reality show caused.

On Instagram, Stephanie has more than 35,000 followers and shares makeup tips, her life and some sexy clicks that remind Solange.