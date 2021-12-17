Krasnodar-RUS signals offer of R$ 96 million per striker “card 1” by Leila Pereira at Palmeiras

Focused on strengthening for the Club World Cup and also targeting the entire 2022 season, the palm trees is preparing a high investment to hire mainly a center forward, the main request of coach Abel Ferreira and a desire of the fans. Right away, the board has been looking for established players with resale potential, even if they have a high market value at the moment.

One of the possibilities is Yuri Alberto, from Inter, for example, but the board knows that they would have to pay a very high amount to hire him, as the Gauchos have indicated they do not intend to release it for less than 20 million euros, around R$ 128 million at the current price, but Verdão is studying making a proposal and is in contact with the athlete’s representatives to try to make it feasible.

Although, Leila Pereira’s consumption dream, who officially took over as president, is Pedro, from Flamengo, but which also has very high costs to change the scene. If the situation to negotiate with the Cariocas for the center forward was already difficult, now it will probably get even worse, as there is another interested party.

The “Fla Web” portal reported that the Krasnodar, from Russia, is preparing an offer to hire the reserve of Rubro-Negro. Also according to the information in the article, the Russians want to offer 12 million fixed euros, plus three million variable euros, totaling BRL 96 million at the current price, a value considered high by Brazilian standards, but perhaps insufficient.

It is worth remembering that at the end of 2020, the team from Gávea bought the scorer from Fiorentina and disbursed something around R$ 87 million in the quotation at the time, in other words, the Flemish leadership would hardly sell one of its main players for a profit of just R$9 million, since even considered a reserve, it is highly valued behind the scenes.