Lateral Ricardo Luz is back at Clube do Remo | Sport Para | Online Diary

Clube do Remo’s planning for its football department is already fully outlined and being executed by the Azulina board. After the arrival of executive Ney Pandolfo and technical coordinator João Galvão, in addition to the confirmation of the return of coach Paulo Bonamigo, the squad of players in the 2022 season is now seen as a priority.

In the midst of negotiations with some players who wore the blue shirt in 2021, to renew their contracts, the directors also continue in the soccer market in search of new signings. And the first one is the return of an old acquaintance of the Leão Azul Paraense fan.

In contact with Ricardo Luz’s manager, it was confirmed exclusively to DOL that negotiations involving the right flank and Clube do Remo are fully completed and the athlete will again wear the remista jersey in 2022. “Yes, we signed a contract until the end of the year. end of Series C,” he said. Over the next few hours, the club must make the arrangement official on its official website.

After leaving Leão, in which he was the absolute titleholder in Paulo Bonamigo’s team during the 2020 Serie C, Ricardo de Luz, aged 26, competed in the last Campeonato Paulista with Mirassol and was recently working in the Londrina-PR team, in the Serie B of the Brazilian Championship.