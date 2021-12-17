Law & Order co-star reports harassment on set

After being accused of sexual abuse and rape by two women yesterday, the actor Chris Noth was the target of yet another complaint in the early hours of today (17), this time by a former co-star: Zoe Lister-Jones, who starred with him in an episode of Law & Order: Premeditated Crimes in 2005.

On Instagram (see full post below), Lister-Jones said he first met Noth while working at a nightclub he owned. On those occasions, the actress said, she witnessed the actor behaving inappropriately with a co-worker of hers.

In the same year, Lister-Jones continued, she landed a guest role in Premeditated Crimes. “He [Noth] was drunk on the recordings. During the scene where I was interrogating myself, I had a 650ml can of beer hidden under the table, and I drank between takes“, said.

“During filming, he came up close behind me, sniffed my neck and whispered, ‘You smell good.’ I didn’t say anything. My club buddy didn’t say anything either.“he said further.

Lister-Jones assessed that his experience with Noth was “small compared to the abuse reports that were shared” by the other women, but added: “Navigating experiences with sexual predation at any level is a burden every woman needs to carry.“.

“Chris Noth capitalized on the fantasy that women believed Mr. Big [seu personagem em Sex and the City] represented. These fantasies often create environments in which emotional confusions flourish.“she commented, before asking for a subversion of the stereotype represented by the character, and a “confrontation of its darker side“.