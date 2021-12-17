lawyer leaves defense of case for pension

Sylvio Guerra, André Gonçalves’ lawyer, left the case for non-payment of child support. The information, initially released by journalist Fábia Oliveira, from “Ig”, was confirmed by Guerra a splash.

“I’m leaving the processes of André Gonçalves, because I was called by him, by telephone, to ask for the numbers of the cases, both Manuela and Valentina, so that a friend of his lawyer could try to reverse the situation in court, or even even try to seek agreements. So, I preferred to pass all the processes to this lawyer friend of his, so that he would be comfortable,” said the lawyer to Fábia.

He also said that he is a free lawyer for the actor and that he “feels victorious” with the defense so far.

“I emerge victorious, because with a 40-year career, I don’t know of alimony actions that haven’t been imprisoned for a few months. André, on the other hand, has had his imprisonment requested by his daughters since 2017. So, I’ve been in prison for four years. I have been maintaining, through my defense, his freedom,” declared Guerra.

Understand

Last month, André Gonçalves was under house arrest with the use of an ankle bracelet decreed due to do not pay of Valentina’s pension.

sylvio Guerra, the actor’s lawyer, informed the splash that he has been unemployed since 2016 and, therefore, he cannot pay the amount, which reached R$ 350 thousand due to interest.

the defense of Cynthia Benin, in turn, justified the imprisonment decree and stated that André receives for works and has a company in the field of artistic productions. The law firm also pointed out that “unemployment by itself does not exempt the person responsible from paying child support.”

The artist told the newspaper “O Globo” that he tried to get a loan of R$ 450,000 to pay the alimony payments he owes to his daughters Manuela and Valentina, but a debt with the Revenue prevented the negotiation with the bank.

André also revealed that some friends tried to organize a kitty to help him, but he refused. In addition, he had a proposal as a marketing manager that didn’t materialize either. The actor’s current companion, Danielle winitz, offered to help him pay his overdue child support, but he also declined.

The actor’s lawyer informed the splash that they are awaiting notification from the court and the arrival of the electronic ankle bracelet so that André remains under house arrest. He anticipated that the actor will try to reach an agreement, but that he still cannot reveal which one, as it is a process in secret of justice.

Also to “O Globo”, André Gonçalves said that he will end his career as an actor amidst the controversy.