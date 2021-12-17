League of Nations 2022/23 to have group with Italy, Germany and England | league of nations

UEFA drew on this Thursday the groups of the next League of Nations, which will be played between 2022 and 2023. In the first division of the competition, League A, the “group of death” is the 3, which has three world champions fighting for just one spot in the Final Four: Italy, Germany and England will be in direct dispute, which will still have Hungary as a supporting role.

France, current champions, fell into the group that will include Denmark, which is going through a good phase and guaranteed a direct spot in the next World Cup, as well as Croatia, which is also in the key. Portugal, which took the title of the first edition, in 2018/19, is in group 2 with Spain, Switzerland and the Czech Republic. Belgium will compete with neighboring Netherlands in group 4, which still has Poland and Wales.

Group 1: France, Denmark, Croatia and Austria

Group 2: Spain, Portugal, Switzerland and Czech Republic

Spain, Portugal, Switzerland and Czech Republic Group 3: Italy, Germany, England and Hungary

Italy, Germany, England and Hungary Group 4: Belgium, Netherlands, Poland and Wales

The third edition of the League of Nations will start in June of next year, being divided into four divisions. The first three have 16 teams each, and the last has seven teams. All teams face their group’s opponents twice, at home and away, on the June and September 2022 FIFA Dates.

In league A, the leader of each group advances to a final phase called the Final Four, in which there will be semi-finals and a single-game final, played in June 2023. The last place in each bracket falls to League B – where they come from the leaders of each of the groups. The access and demotion model repeats between the second and third divisions.

In League C, the four teams that finish in the last position of each of the groups will make a playoff that will define the two relegated to League D. This qualifier for the 2020/21 edition will still be played in March – and so there is no definition as to how much to the final list of participants from groups C and D.

Group 1: Ukraine, Scotland, Ireland and Armenia

Ukraine, Scotland, Ireland and Armenia Group 2: Iceland, Russia, Israel and Albania

Iceland, Russia, Israel and Albania Group 3: Bosnia and Herzegovina, Finland, Romania and Montenegro

Bosnia and Herzegovina, Finland, Romania and Montenegro Group 4: Sweden, Norway, Serbia and Slovenia

Group 1: Turkey, Luxembourg, Lithuania and the Faroe Islands

Turkey, Luxembourg, Lithuania and the Faroe Islands Group 2: Northern Ireland, Greece, Kosovo, Cyprus/Estonia

Northern Ireland, Greece, Kosovo, Cyprus/Estonia Group 3: Slovakia, Belarus, Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan/Moldova

Slovakia, Belarus, Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan/Moldova Group 4: Bulgaria, Northern Macedonia, Georgia and Gibraltar