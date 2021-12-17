Learn how to automatically delete messages within WhatsApp

One of the applications that can discreetly occupy a lot of space on your cell phone is WhatsApp. The infinity of conversations and groups have the capacity to load the internal memory well. However, the messenger has the means to prevent this from happening. It is possible to automatically delete messages from within the application and ensure greater lightness to the device.

The process is possible through the “temporary messages” feature of WhatsApp. It allows conversations to be automatically deleted after a certain deadline. The tool is recent and helps a lot in controlling the app’s internal content.

See how to automatically delete WhatsApp messages

The temp messages option is similar to single view messages. These are deleted shortly after being viewed by the recipient. However, temporary messages allow for deletion after days or months. In fact, the initial feature only made it possible to delete in seven days, or a week.

Now, WhatsApp makes it possible for messages to be deleted after a longer time. You can choose between 24-hour, seven-day and 90-day options. With the selected date, messages will be automatically deleted.

Note that newly created chats will be deleted. In fact, only conversations that started after activating the feature on the platform. That is, older content will remain active within the app.

Step-by-step to enable automatic deletion of conversations on WhatsApp

Open the app; Access the settings by touching the top three dots; Click on the “Account” segment; Go to “Privacy”; Look for the “Temporary Messages” option Select the best time option to activate the feature; Tap to confirm your choice and you’re done.

From now on you can have no worries about storing messages. They will be automatically deleted from your device without a trace. Take advantage of the news that WhatsApp has launched to meet user demand.