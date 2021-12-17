Learn how to use the App’s features

CAIXA Tem has made the lives of Brazilian citizens much easier, especially in relation to government benefits, but it is no longer a simple app and now has functions such as banking transactions, pix, transfers, bill payment, among others.

The app also has a virtual debit card, where you can shop online and in various apps. The application is being used for Auxilio Brasil beneficiaries to receive benefit payments.

Aid amounts are available in Caixa’s virtual savings account in the app, so continue reading and find out how to use the resources through Caixa Tem.

How to access the cashier?

At the moment, access is exclusive to customers who already have a social savings account or digital savings+ at CAIXA Tem.

1- Download the app: Just access your Google Play Store app store or the Apple Store and download the CAIXA Tem app.

2- Access: Use your CPF and a numeric password that you will register the first time you use the APP.

3- Confirm your cell phone: On your first access, you will receive a code in an SMS message to confirm your identification in the APP. Just enter your phone number and then enter the code received into the APP.

4- Use the services: After accessing, just click on the service you want.

Now you can charge, deposit and save money, pay bills or bills, send money, shop online or in your favorite app with your virtual debit card and much, much more.

To check your balance is very simple, just log in to the app and go to the statement page or the “Show Balance” option, then click on “Account Balance”, displayed at the top of the screen.

Transfers

Enter the app

Select the option “Transfer money”, which is on the main menu;

Soon after, an automatic chat will open to make the transaction;

Choose the option you want: Enter the branch and account number, read a QR Code with bank information or use previously saved data;

Enter the person’s name and send in the conversation.

Then enter the amount to be transferred;

Confirm the delivery deadline and check the transfer details. If everything is correct, tap “Yes”;

Enter your password to access the Caixa Tem application and proceed. Ready!

If you want, click on “Receipt” to receive the document in the chat.

withdrawals

To make withdrawals, just click on the button “Saque Auxílio Brasil” and enter your CPF number and “Confirm”. Soon after, a six-digit code will be generated in the Caixa Tem application, confirm again.

Now just choose the amount to withdraw and press the “Enter” button, and just wait for the money to be released.

After following the steps above, you should go to a Caixa self-service terminal and follow the step-by-step instructions:

1- Tap the “Enter” button on the keyboard;

2- Select the option “Saque Auxílio Brasil”;

3- Enter your CPF number and click on the “Confirm” button;

4- Enter the six-digit code that was generated in the Caixa Tem application and press the “Confirm” button;

5- Select a withdrawal amount and press the “Enter” button. When finalized, the chosen value will be delivered next.

Payment of slips

The app also provides the payment slips function, right after logging in, select the payment function and choose between the two options: reading the barcode on the slip or to enter the identification number that accompanies the slip.

Afterwards, all you have to do is pass on the data, confirm the value and validate the transition by showing the receipt.

PIX

With Pix no Caixa tem, you can receive money from any bank.

If you are going to receive money, whoever is going to pay you only needs to know your Pix Key, which can be your CPF or your telephone number, for example.

But if you haven’t registered your key in Caixa Tem, just open the application, access the Pix option and click on register keys and select which type you want.

Another way to get paid with Pix is ​​with the QR Code, which is the “square” that you can generate after registering your key at CAIXA Tem.

So, whoever is going to pay you, access the payment application, points the cell phone and confirms the payment. This is an excellent option for entrepreneurs who need to earn money after selling their products.