Leclerc tests positive for Covid-19 for the second time in 2021 and isolates in Monaco

F1 2021 END: FIA ASSUMES BLAME. HAMILTON IS NOT GOING TO THE PARTY | WGP

Ferrari announced, this Thursday (16), that the driver Charles Leclerc tested positive for Covid-19. In a statement, the team cited that the Monegasque is isolated at home and with mild symptoms of the disease. The test took place after disembarking from Abu Dhabi, where he competed in the final stage of the Formula 1 2021 season and took part in Pirelli tests on Tuesday.

This is the second time Charles has tested positive for the virus. The first occasion took place in January, also outside the category’s competition period. The pilot remained isolated at his home, in Monaco, and had no problems performing in the pre-season, which took place in Bahrain, in February.

▶️ Subscribe to the two GRAND PRIZE YouTube channels: GP | GP2

Charles Leclerc participated in a tire test Photo: Pirelli)

Leclerc is the second recent case of a Formula 1 driver to test positive for Covid-19. On the morning of the Abu Dhabi GP, it was confirmed that Russian Nikita Mazepin, from Haas, also had the virus, and ended up defrauding the Formula grid at Yas Marina, which had only 19 cars.

Earlier in the season, world champion Kimi Räikkönen was infected and had to be replaced by Polish Robert Kubica at Alfa Romeo in two races, in the Netherlands and Italy.

Charles Leclerc closed the 2021 Formula 1 season in seventh place with 159 points. The best result of the Monegasque was the 2nd place in the GP in England.

IS VERSTAPPEN’S F1 TITLE THE GREATEST IN RED BULL HISTORY? | GP at 10

Access the Spanish and Portuguese-PT versions of BIG PRIZE, in addition to the partners Nosso Palestra and Teleguiado.