Legend in Ukraine and offensive ideas: who he is and how he likes to play Paulo Fonseca, target of Flamengo

Amid Flamengo’s search for a new coach after the departure of Renato Gaúcho, O GLOBO has been analyzing the names linked or polled by the club. Check out, in previous articles, the game ideas of Carlos Carvalhal, Eduardo Berizzo and Vitor Pereira.

Among its options to take command of the reserve bench, Flamengo remains focused on Portuguese coaches. In addition to Carlos Carvalhal and Jorge Jesus, another name on the rubo-negro board’s radar is Paulo Fonseca. At 48 years of age, the coach already has a great deal of experience in European football: he is one of the idols of Shakhtar Donetsk, from Ukraine, a club for which he has won practically everything he has played for, but is still aiming for a great job in one of the main clubs on the continent.

Fonseca almost took over as coach of Tottenham in September, in what would be his first experience in the Premier League, in one of the members of the so-called “big six” of the championship. But the negotiation collapsed and his compatriot Nuno Espírito Santo ended up taking over the London team, now coached by Antonio Conte.

In his last job, at Roma, he lived through the ups and downs that have marked his career so far: he took the club to the semi-finals of the Europa League last season — he ended up thrashing 6-2 by Manchester United in the first game — and ended the Championship Italian in seventh place, with a spot only for the Conference League playoffs. A job practically opposite to his debut season in the Italian capital, when he left the team fifth in the national, classified to the Europa League, but fell in the last 16 of the competition.

Regardless of the irregularity, the Portuguese remains targeted on the international market, largely because of his achievements in Ukraine. He was one of the names studied by Newcastle to be the head coach of the new millionaire project at St. James Park.





Made at Shakhtar

In Ukraine, he arrived in May 2016, amid a period of instability at Shakhtar, one of the most traditional clubs in the country, replacing the legendary Mircea Lucescu. The club has not won the league since 2014 and was living a pilgrimage drama after the Donbas region became a war zone due to the Crimean conflict — the Donbass Arena was even bombed. The Portuguese shook the spirits of the club, which would be three-time Ukrainian and Ukrainian Cup champions in the following three seasons.

The doubles came with the help of Brazilians, a traditional presence at the club: Taison, Marlos and Maycon were some of the central names in the construction of the Portuguese coach’s game there. Fonseca is a fan of the modern 4-2-3-1, with a lot of involvement from the players on the sides of the field. In their style of play, full-backs and wingers can change positions, center plays or penetrate spaces in opposing defenses. An offensive proposal, moving and exchanging passes.

— My basic philosophy is to keep my team playing with the high lines (advanced in the opponent’s field), but keeping it very compact. I want the distance between my last defender and my main attacker to be small, as is the distance from one end to the other. The idea is to move forward and press, but in a compact, dense way. This makes it difficult to find spaces in us – summarized the coach, in a statement reproduced by Roma when announcing it.

For a bold style to work so well, Fonseca demands a lot from its centered players. The center forward and the midfielder, who can act as a second striker, exchange constant cards: they are left with the task of going back to the middle to get the ball, playing backwards and making room for the penetration of the full-backs and wingers in the spaces left when they can attract the markup. The defensive midfielders of their teams are usually creative and capable of hitting many vertical passes, after all, they are the key to attacking transitions. The coach is betting on a standing construction from the defense, with great involvement from the goalkeepers.

The main problem tends to be defensive fragility. Without the intensity to remain in the attacking field all the time — which is natural — Fonseca’s teams defend in a medium block, that is, without retreating the lines to their own area, but also without putting pressure on the opposing defenders. when they have the ball. In the defensive phase, the coach bets on organization, compaction and the help of the midfielder and the attacker to close the first spaces. The proposal worked very well in Ukraine, but their Roma won a lot of goals — they had the worst defense in the top ten of the 2020/21 Italian.

In addition to the titles in Ukraine, Fonseca won a Portuguese Cup with Braga and a Portuguese Super Cup with Porto. It was in smaller teams in the country that he started his career: he drew attention when he took Paços de Ferreira to their first experience in the Champions League, when he left the team in a surprising third place for the Portuguese in 2013. It was also in Champions that he experienced a Curious moment: he dressed as the Zorro character after his Shakhtar defeated Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City 2-1 in 2017.

— It’s the funniest press conference of my career. It’s not just Shakhtar fans who should be proud, but all Ukrainians — he said at the time.