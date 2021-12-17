Leila Pereira announces that Abel Ferreira will remain in command of Palmeiras in 2022

Leila Pereira gave her first press conference as president of Palmeiras this Thursday (16)

After to be sworn in last Wednesday (15) as the new president of Palmeiras, Leila Pereira granted this Thursday (16) his first official interview as top manager of the São Paulo club.

In conversation at the Soccer Academy, the owner of crefisa announced that coach Abel Ferreira will remain in charge of the club in 2022.

“Our two-time Libertadores coach is at Palmeiras. I was eager to share this news and announce that Abel will join us in the next season. He has a contract until the end of 2022, with the possibility of renewing it until 2023,” he said.

“So, I confirm that our coach Abel remains with us, fulfilling his contract. This has always been the presidency’s wish, but I also need the coach’s wish. I’m sure he is very happy at Palmeiras, as are our millions of fans “he added.

In addition, Leila also confirmed that the entire technical commission of the Portuguese, which has a contract with Verdão until the end of 2022, will also remain.

The team’s current football director, Anderson Barros, is another who will continue in his role.

The executive’s contract was valid only until the end of this year, but will be extended.

“(Anderson) remains with us. All our committee, board and staff will all remain. How can such a winning team change? What we want are competent people, who fight together for a victorious Palmeiras,” he added.