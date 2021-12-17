Libertadores 2022 has pots set for drawing; see who Fortaleza can face – Play

THE Conmebol released the updated ranking of clubs this Friday (17). The survey guides the formation of pots for the draws of the two continental disputes: Libertadores and Copa Sudamericana.

THE strength was in pot 4 of the competition and, if there is no change in the rules applied in previous years, will not be able to face Brazilian clubs in the group stage, according to a rule defined by the entity, which prevents teams from the same country from falling into the same brackets in the competition, except for those that qualify via pre-Libertadores.

As Pici’s Triclor is already in pot 4, the same as potential Brazilians who advance in the preliminary phase (Fluminense and America-MG), will not be able to face other teams from the same country in the first phase. With that, you should have 3 foreign opponents must.

The 47 Libertadores teams are already defined

Conmebol

The Libertadores preliminary round draw is scheduled for next Monday, December 20th. The competition starts on February 9, 2022 in the preliminary round.

The draw for the group stage, which is of more direct interest to Fortaleza, is scheduled for 23/03. And the first games in early April.

Check out how the pot distribution turned out

POT 1