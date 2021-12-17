Libra Horoscope Today, December 17: the most accurate predictions for your zodiac sign

Libra, find out what the stars have in store for you on Friday, December 17th, according to the day’s horoscope.

In today’s horoscope, Friday, December 17th, a Full moon in Twins it will be very strong and important because it is the last one of the year. Also, because it helps you to get out of your interior everything that hinders your steps that will lead you to reach the 2022 goals.



Forecast for Friday, December 17, 2021

Your situation within the couple will become a little unstable and some clashes will be possible without much importance, but this will change your nerves a lot, go from the arguments today.

Lua Cheia is a special event and even more today because it is the last one this year. This will encourage you to let go of everything that limits you in 2022 and especially your frustrations from abroad; that is, if you have not obtained your documents or if you have not managed to develop outside your country.

Libra Horoscope: all those born between September 23rd and October 22nd are identified with this zodiac sign.

Date of sign: 9/23 to 10/22

Guardian Angel: abadon

Hunch of the Day / Lucky Numbers: 65-99-23-94-4-32-51



Work and Business: a study you paid for will give unexpected results. Follow your intuition.

Love: A splendid gift will make discord a bad memory.

Libra sign

Libra is ruled by Venus, and this gives the sign a natural appreciation of everything that can be considered beautiful. Anyone who has an accumulation of planets in Libra may have a strong connection to the arts, or even find it easy to live an artistic career. In cases with little maturity, this approach to beauty can manifest itself as an immeasurable vanity. Companionship can be a defining characteristic, as well as a sense of justice and the search to live all relationships with mutual respect.

