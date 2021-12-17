Liziane throws drinks at Erasmus, pushes Lary and gets kicked out of the ‘The 13th Farm’ party; watch

Modelo also called Gui Araújo ‘canceladinho’ and made comments about Dynho Alves and Sthe Matos being single

The model Liziane Gutierrez caused, and it was not little, in the last party of the reality “The Farm 13”, so much so that she ended up being expelled from the fraternization by Record. All pedestrians returned to headquarters to participate in this last party, except Fernanda Medrado, who dropped out of the program, and Borel, which was expelled. Liziane was the first eliminated and, in the short time she remained in the game, she fell out with Erasmus Viana. When she left the house, she called the fitness influencer a sexist and claimed she would sue him for his attitudes in the house.

During the party, Liz wanted to take out her anger and threw a drink at the model’s head. lary bottino, who joined the game after the model left, was close and decided to fight back by throwing his drink at Liziane. “Are you crazy?” cried Anitta’s former friend. The first out of “The Farm 13” responded by giving Lary a shove, who fell onto a small table. The influencer was disgusted and had to be controlled by other pawns while cursing Liz. During the party, the model also provoked Gui Araújo, calling him “canceladinho” and made fun of the fact that Dynho Alves and Sthe Matos being single. The fire in the hay was real! See reactions on social media:

