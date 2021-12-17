Long Queues and Crashing Bakeries: Bread Crisis Depicts Turkey’s Economic Collapse – International

ISTANBUL – A group of despondent-looking people stretched across the street from a government-subsidized bread bank in Istanbul, India. Turkey. “People aren’t taking it,” said 57-year-old Sengul Essen. “I worked as a cleaning lady for 21 years and now I have to queue to get bread.”

The Turks suffer from inflation and the devaluation of the lira. Salaries and pensions are no longer sufficient for sustenance. The atmosphere in the bread line is bleak. Most declined to be interviewed for fear of reprisals from the president, Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Whoever spoke refused to give the name.

“You don’t need to ask how things are going, just look at it in line,” said one young woman. “Day and night we see prices rise,” said an older man behind her. An electrician listened intently. “People are suffering,” he said. He earns 2,900 lire a month ($207), but his rent has increased to 2,000 lire. Your wife has been buying less food. “The account does not close.”

The government intervened to contain the bread crisis, pressuring bakeries to sell it at a price below the cost of production. Istanbul municipality increased the supply of cheap bread produced in state-owned factories, and the government increased the flour subsidy. Even so, sales are falling and bakeries are in bankruptcy. “I’m not able to change the business logic,” said Ahmet Ucar, 39, whose bakery is next to the government kiosk. “The price of flour only increases.”

Costs have been rising steadily, not just for flour but for yeast, sesame, electricity and gas. In a fatal blow, the property owner also raised the rent, according to Ucar.

Sales dropped by about a third. Consumers are buying less, and some are turning to government kiosks where bread costs 1.25 lira ($0.09). Ucar says it does not have access to subsidized flour because suppliers do not grant credit and demand cash advance payment.

Some bakeries have ignored the price list for bread of 2.5 lire and charge up to 4 lire, in line with their cost increases. But Ucar prefers not to risk it. “I can’t raise the price. The city would fine me.” During the crisis, he says that inspectors fined him for administrative violations. “They are imposing arbitrary fines, to fill the fiscal deficit.”

The city of Istanbul, run by Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu, an opponent of Erdogan, has announced that it is providing milk to school-age children from poor families and boosting sales of cheap bread produced in municipal factories. Istanbul increased its production to 1.5 million loaves a day, but demand is 1.6 million, according to Okan Gedik, manager of Halk Ekmek, a bread factory in the municipality. “We are under pressure from two sides,” said Ucar. “The municipality sells cheap bread to win voters, and the government keeps prices low to keep voters.”

Some bakery owners with less expense guarantee that they will manage to survive, but consuming their savings. “Bakeries with low sales volume will not survive,” said Hasan Topal, 55, who owns a bakery.

Nilgun Gurgen, 43, who runs a small food market with her husband, said bread sales had halved in the past two months. “I don’t think people will be able to resist,” he said.

Ali Babacan, leader of the opposition, attacked the president, who blamed merchants for stockpiling goods. “Erdogan, poor merchants who don’t know what to sell or what price to charge in a country where there is no price stability.”/ NYT, RUSSIAN GUILHERME TRANSLATION