Love is over! Ex-husband of Lulu Santos goes to the singer’s house to collect debt | Column Fabia Oliveira

The neighbors of the penthouse where Lulu Santos lives, in Lagoa, in the South Zone of Rio, should be on the lookout, because soon the singer should receive an illustrious visit from her ex-husband and ex-manager, Bruno Azevedo, to whom he was married by 14 years.

The boy decided to go to the apartment where the artist lives with her current husband, Clebson Teixeira, to collect a debt and bureaucratic backlogs.

“He owes me signatures on documents, he has to pay his share of the apartment tax that was left to me in the estate. He still hasn’t paid his share. I have already paid my tax, the tax has expired and I will have to pay it again. I’m going there to collect it”, said Bruno, when approached by the column.

Bruno was Lulu’s manager for many years, but since the beginning of the pandemic he has left the post. The 14 years of relationship between the two were kept confidential, due to an agreement between the then couple.

But despite the breakup, which took place months before Lulu took over her current husband, the relationship between Bruno and the singer was very friendly, so much so that he continued to manage the artist’s career. But now, the broth seems to have spilled after Lulu failed to fulfill her obligations.

Bruno is currently married to bank Mayara Netto, with whom he had a girl.