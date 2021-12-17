Lucia Hiriart, Pinochet’s widow, dies aged 99 in Chile | World

Lucia Hiriart, widow of the late Chilean dictator Augusto Pinochet, died this Thursday (16) at age 99, her family informed.
His death came three days before a polarized presidential election in Chile, in which one of the candidates defends the legacy of the military regime.
Hiriart aroused strong reactions among Chileans for the perception of influence she exerted over Pinochet and for the wealth accumulated by her family. His estate managed a controversial foundation, which was subjected to several judicial investigations.
“At 99 years old and surrounded by relatives and loved ones, my dear grandmother passed away. She leaves a huge mark on our hearts”, posted on the social network her granddaughter, Karina Pinochet, on Twitter.
“She gave her life at the service of Chileans and history will know how to value her great work and her work for our beloved country. Rest in peace,” he wrote.
Protester T-shirt with a print with the face of Lucia Hiriart, widow of Augusto Pinochet, seen on the street in Santiago, Chile, after her death was announced this Thursday (16) — Photo: Javier Torres/AFP
Pinochet, a military general, toppled the nation’s democratically elected government in a bloody coup in 1973. During his 17-year reign, more than 3,000 people were killed or disappeared and tens of thousands were tortured.
During the dictatorship in the 1970s and 1980s, Chile also established much of its current market-oriented economic system, which helped spur decades of growth but also fueled inequality.
In a biography of journalist Alejandra Matus, Hiriart is portrayed as a tough character who used to criticize her husband. The two were married from 1943 to 2006, when Pinochet died.
Chile will vote to elect a new president on Sunday between leftist Gabriel Boric and ultra-conservative José Antonio Kast, who has defended Pinochet’s legacy and said the former dictator would have voted for him if he were still alive.