Luciano Hang praises Moro and receives criticism from pocketnaristas – Politics

Luciano Hang used social media to demonstrate support for former minister Sergio Moro (photo: Reproduction)

Businessman Luciano Hang, owner of the Havan stores, published a video on his Twitter in which the pre-candidate for the Presidency of Brazil, Sergio Moro (Podemos), rebuts speeches by former president Lula (PT). This Wednesday (12/15), Lula gave an interview to Rdio Clube de Blumenau and stated that the former minister, along with Deltan Dallagnol (Podemos), were “the heads of a gang”, which would include the Operation’s task force Car wash in Curitiba.

Luciano showed support for Sergio Moro and congratulated him on his position. “Lava-Jato showed the corruption installed in public companies during the PT government. Congratulations, Moro, for taking a stand against the lies spoken by Lula,” published Hang. Watch the video:

The car wash showed the corruption installed in public companies during the PT government. Congratulations, I live (@SF_Moro) for taking a stand against the lies spoken by Lula, during an interview this Wednesday. Watch the video. pic.twitter.com/6Xr3o02BSx %u2014 Luciano Hang (@LucianoHangBr) December 16, 2021

Minutes later, Luciano was heavily criticized by people who support the current president, Jair Bolsonaro (PL). “Congratulations to Moro what. The guy is an irresponsible demagogue. He left at the country’s most difficult time and turned his back on the people. He created a national crisis out of ego,” one wrote. “Think carefully before you do anything silly, Luciano. Just as you rose to fame, thanks to the green and yellow people, you can also plummet quickly…. We’ll keep an eye out.”, said another.

Despite not taking a stand against Bolsonaro, Luciano Hang has always shown support for Moro on his social networks.