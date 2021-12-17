Lula has 42% of voting intentions; Bolsonaro, 25%

Former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) appears in first place in the electoral poll released this Thursday (16) by the National Transport Confederation (CNT) and the MDA Pesquisa institute, followed by president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) and former Justice Minister Sergio Moro (Podemos). The survey shows that, on the date the interviews were carried out – between December 9 and 11 –, the PT had 42.8% of the intentions to vote for president. Bolsonaro had 25.6% of the electorate’s preference. Neither of the two had significant variations, above the margin of error of 2.2 percentage points, compared to the previous survey by the CNT/MDA, carried out in July.

Sergio Moro had 8.9% of voting intentions, being the only presidential candidate who showed growth in relation to the previous survey, in which he was tied with Ciro Gomes (PDT), with 5.9% of the preference.

The candidate, in the December poll, had 4.9% of voting intentions, ahead of the governor of São Paulo, João Doria (PSDB), who had 1.8%. Felipe D’Ávila (Novo) and Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD) did not reach 1%. Other pre-candidates, such as senators Simone Tebet (MDB) and Alessandro Vieira (Cidadania), were not included in the survey. See the results below.

CNT/MDA Electoral Survey for President: 1st Round

Lula (PT): 42.8% (41.3 in July)

42.8% (41.3 in July) Jair Bolsonaro (PL): 25.6% (26.6% in July)

25.6% (26.6% in July) Sérgio Moro (We can): 8.9% (5.9% in July)

8.9% (5.9% in July) Ciro Gomes (PDT): 4.9% (5.9% in July)

4.9% (5.9% in July) João Doria (PSDB) : 1.8% (2.1% in July)

: 1.8% (2.1% in July) Felipe D’Avila (New) : 0.4% (not included in the July survey)

: 0.4% (not included in the July survey) Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD) : 0.3% (not included in the July survey)

: 0.3% (not included in the July survey) White/Null : 7.6% (8.6% in July)

: 7.6% (8.6% in July) undecided: 7.7% (7.8% in July)

Second voting option

The CNT/MDA survey also showed who would be the voters’ second choice, considering the same pre-candidates mentioned above. Of those who would vote for Lula, the most mentioned name was Ciro Gomes (24.6%). Of those who have Ciro as their first option, 40% would have the PT as their second option. Among respondents who prefer Moro, the second most cited option was Bolsonaro (22.3%). And of those who would vote for the president, 21.8% see the former judge as the second option to vote – although in the case of Lula and Bolsonaro, whites and nulls were the most cited responses (see table below).

A table from the CNT/MDA electoral survey released this Thursday (16) shows the second choice of vote for voters interviewed. Source: CNT/MDA

CNT/MDA Electoral Survey for President: 2nd Round

Lula x Bolsonaro

Lula (PT): 52.7%

52.7% Jair Bolsonaro (PL): 31.4%

31.4% White/Null : 11.4%

: 11.4% Undecided: 4.5%

Bolsonaro x Ciro

Ciro Gomes (PDT) : 38.6%

: 38.6% Jair Bolsonaro (PL): 33.4%

33.4% White/Null : 21.6%

: 21.6% Undecided: 6.4%

Bolsonaro x Moro

Sergio Moro (We can) : 33.8%

: 33.8% Jair Bolsonaro (PL): 30.4%

30.4% White/Null : 29.6%

: 29.6% Undecided: 6.2%

Bolsonaro x Doria

Jair Bolsonaro (PL): 34.8%

34.8% João Doria (PSDB) : 25.2%

: 25.2% White/Null : 32.7%

: 32.7% Undecided: 7.3%

Lula x Moro

Lula (PT): 50.7%

50.7% Sergio Moro (We can): 27.4%

27.4% White/Null : 16.9%

: 16.9% Undecided: 5%

Lula x Doria

Lula (PT): 53.6%

53.6% João Doria (PSDB): 14.7%

14.7% White/Null : 26.1%

: 26.1% Undecided: 5.6%

Research methodology

For the CNT/MDA survey, 2,002 voters were interviewed, between December 9 and 11, in 137 Brazilian municipalities in 25 states. The survey was carried out in person, with household collection. The sample was stratified by region, municipality, municipality size, urban/rural area, gender, age and family income. The margin of error is 2.2 percentage points and the confidence level is 95%. The full survey is available at this link.

