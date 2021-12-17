Lula reached 48% in the first round against 22% for Bolsonaro, says Datafolha; Moro tops third way

Ciro Gomes adds 7%, while the governor of São Paulo, João Doria, has 4% of the votes; margin of error is two points

RENATO S. CERQUEIRA / MATEUS BONOMI / EDUARDO MATYSIAK / ESTADÃO CONTENT Sergio Moro appears as leader of the so-called “third way” for the 2022 elections



A survey of the Datafolha Institute released this Thursday, 16, a victory in the first round of the former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT). With 48% of voting intentions, the PT leader, followed by the current head of the Executive, Jair Bolsonaro (PL), with 22%. Heading the so-called third way, former judge and former minister of Justice and Public Security Sergio Moro appears with 9% of the votes. The former governor of Ceará Ciro Gomes (PDT) adds 7%, while the governor of São Paulo, João Doria (PSDB), has 4% of the votes. Of those interviewed, 8% say they will vote null/blank or none of the five names presented and 2% did not know how to answer.

In a second scenario with more candidates, Lula has 47%, compared to Bolsonaro’s 21%. The former judge appears with the same 9%, as well as Ciro remains with 7%. Doria drops to 3%. Among the alternative names presented, the senators Simone Tebet (MDB) and Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD) keep 1%. the senator Alessandro Vieira (Citizenship-SE), the former minister Aldo Rebelo (no party) and the political scientist Felipe d’Avila (New) do not score. For Nulos/whites/nobody and don’t know, the result is the same as in the first scenario.

In the spontaneous poll, in which no name is presented to voters, the PT adds 32%. In the previous survey, carried out from September 13th to 15th, Lula had 27%. Bolsonaro, in turn, fluctuated from 20% to 18%. Moro comes up with 2%. The Datafolha survey released this Thursday was carried out from December 13th to 16th with 3,666 people over 16 years old, in person in 191 cities in the country. The margin of error is plus or minus two points.