Lula would win in the 1st round with 48% of the votes

The Datafolha poll shows former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva with a large advantage over opponents for the 2022 presidential elections. -president wins the election in the first round. In second place, Bolsonaro has 22%.

Two scenarios were considered. In both, Lula’s advantage over rivals guarantees the PT’s victory in the first round.

With fewer candidates, in scenario A, the PT has 48%; Bolsonaro, 22%; Moro, 9%; former governor Ciro Gomes (PDT), 7%; and the governor of São Paulo, João Doria (PSDB), 4%. Intentions to vote for null, white or none were 8% and 2% were unable to answer.

Scenario B considers a greater number of candidates. There is no difference in the percentage of the main names in it: Lula has 47%, Bolsonaro comes in second, with 21%, and Moro and Ciro, with the same intentions as scenario A. Doria is also the same, fluctuating to 3%.

Other alternative names took the null and blank votes of scenario A. Senators Simone Tebet (MDB) and Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD) received 1%, while senator Alessandro Vieira (Rede-SE), former minister Aldo Rebelo ( without a party) and the political scientist Felipe d’Ávila (New). Nulls/whites/nobody and don’t know also repeat scenario A.

To win an election in the first round, the candidate must have an absolute majority, that is, more than 50% of the valid votes (blank or null votes do not count). Taking into account this system adopted by the electoral rule in Brazil, Lula has 56% of the valid votes in the two scenarios considered by Datafolha.

The survey was carried out from December 13th to 16th with 3,666 people over the age of 16, in person in 191 cities across the country. The margin of error is plus or minus two points.

CNT Research

In another poll released on Thursday, the 150th edition of the CNT Opinion Poll, voting intentions for the PT increased from 41.3% to 42.8% in the 2022 presidential elections. Meanwhile, current president Jair Bolsonaro (PL), fell from 26.6% to 25.6%.

