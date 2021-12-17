Madureira Park changes its name to honor Monarco

RIO — Madureira Park will change its name to honor Monarco, Portela’s bastion and honorary president. The decree will be published today in the Official Gazette of the Municipality of Rio, as reported by journalist Ancelmo Gois. The decision came from Mayor Eduardo Paes, who is passionate about samba and the samba association.

Hildemar Diniz, known as Monarco, died last Saturday, aged 88. He had been hospitalized since November 21 at Hospital Federal Cardoso Fontes, where he underwent bowel surgery and underwent complications.

Born in the suburb of Cavalcanti, in the North Zone of Rio, Monarco was 10 years old when he moved to Oswaldo Cruz, where he began to frequent the samba circles. There, he met babas like Paulo da Portela, founder of Azul e Branco, of whom he became a disciple. In the 1950s, he joined the school’s Composers Wing, led by Alcides Malandro Histórico, with whom he became a partner. Cavaquinist and percussionist, he was also harmony director.

From a boy parading in the Primavera block to a “rope puller”, extra, composer, singer, harmony director, aggregator and unique character in the history of Portela, the most victorious of Rio’s schools, there were eight decades of intimate, constant and passionate dedication to samba.

Monarco performed several times at Parque Madureira. In 2015, he shared the stage with Paulinho da Viola to pay homage to Cartola in a presentation by the Timoneiros da Viola group, which brought together around 50 thousand people. The party was also attended by Tia Surica and the bulwarks of Velha Guarda da Portela.