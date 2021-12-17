Maisa Silva ends a four-year relationship with Nicholas Arashiro – Entertainment

Maisa Silva used her social networks to reveal, this Wednesday (15), to fans that she is no longer dating. The presenter lived for four years in a relationship with Nicholas Arashiro, but a few days ago both preferred to go their separate ways.

“Hi, guys, how are you? Out of respect for everyone who always showed great affection for us, I want to say that Nick and I are no longer dating. He was my first great love and I was his, we lived 4 beautiful years together. learning, laughter, fulfilled dreams and loyalty, but we decided a few days ago that the best thing would be for each one to go their own way,” he began.

The famous explained that the breakup happened amicably and without any disagreements between them. “We ended up with no hurts or fights, so speculation is unnecessary. Our friendship prevails and I ask you to take into account the fact that Nicholas is not a public person, wants to avoid overexposure and have his privacy respected. . We are grateful and we count on everyone’s understanding and empathy,” said Maisa.

See the publication: