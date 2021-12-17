Map shows the 3 US states where Portuguese is the most spoken language after English and Spanish

BBC General

posted on 12/16/2021 9:01 AM



(credit: BBC)

Destination for immigrants from around the world, the United States is a melting pot of languages, with more than 300 being spoken in the country.

English is the predominant language, with Spanish in second place.

According to a survey by the Migration Policy Institute based on US Census data, in 2019, nearly 70 million people (22% of the population) said they spoke a language other than English at home.

BBC Map shows most spoken languages ​​in US after English and Spanish

In this group, six out of ten spoke Spanish. The other main languages ​​were Chinese (5%, including Mandarin and Cantonese); Tagalog (almost 3%); and Vietnamese, Arabic, French (including Cajun), and Korean (about 2%).

Portuguese, although not at the top of the ranking, is spoken by 846,000 people or 1.2% of the population.

And in three American states, it is the most spoken language after English and Spanish: Massachusetts, Connecticut and Rhode Island, all in the northeastern United States.

This region is known not only for being home to a large number of Brazilians, but also Portuguese and Angolans.

Interestingly, Spanish is the most common language after English in all but four states: Alaska (where Eskimo-Aleut languages ​​dominate), Hawaii (Ilocano, Samoan, Hawaiian, Marshallese or other Austronesian languages), and Maine and Vermont ( French).

In 2019, approximately 46% (20.7 million) of the 44.6 million immigrants aged 5 years and older had Limited English Proficiency (LEP), people who said they spoke English “not at all”, ” not well” or “well” when answering the survey questionnaire.

Contrary to what many people imagine, English is not the official language of the United States, despite being the most dominant.

This is because the country has no official language. The United States has always been a multilingual nation.

In 1780, Congressman John Adam’s proposal to make English the official language of the United States was deemed “undemocratic and a threat to individual freedom”

Many American states, on the other hand, have made English their official language.

Did you know that the BBC is also on the Telegram? Subscribe to the channel.

Have watched our new videos on YouTube? Subscribe to our channel!