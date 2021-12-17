Map suspends sales of 150,000 bottles of olive oil in six states

An inspection operation by the Ministry of Agriculture (Mapa) to combat fraud in olive oil and remove from supermarket shelves the products considered inappropriate for consumption resulted in the suspension of the sale of 151,449 olive oil bottles in São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro, Ceará, Goiás, Paraná and Santa Catarina.

As olive oil is the second most defrauded food product in the world, second only to fish, and considering the increase in consumption of this product at the end of the year, the Map action aimed to inhibit the sale of adulterated products and prevent the consumer is deceived.

The results of the operation were announced at a press conference held this Thursday (16), in Porto Alegre.

In all, 24 irregular brands were found in supermarkets (list at the end). Irregularities are products without registration on the Map, defrauded, clandestine and smuggled. During the action, three clandestine factories were found that were filling oils that were nothing more than a mixture of vegetable oils of unknown origin. The registration of a factory in the interior of São Paulo was also suspended, after the verification of adulteration in the manufacture of its products during the year 2021.

“Consumers should not buy the oils from these brands advertised by Mapa. There is also a warning for supermarkets, as the place that has one of these products on display for sale will be responsible for the irregularity and will respond to the Ministry with fines that can reach R$ 532 thousand reais”, highlighted the director of the Department of Inspection of Products Vegetal Origin, Glauco Bertoldo. Oils were sold throughout the country.

Virgin olive oil can be classified into three types: extra virgin (acidity less than 0.8%), virgin (acidity between 0.8% and 2%), lampante (acidity greater than 2%). The first two can be consumed fresh, keeping all the beneficial aspects to the body. The third, lampante type, must be refined to be consumed, when it is classified as refined olive oil. The analysis is complex, requires training and sophisticated equipment. Product frauds are confirmed in analytical reports evaluated by the official network of Federal Agricultural Defense Laboratories (LFDA).

The inspection of olive oil is based on Law nº 9.972/2000, regulated by Federal Decree 6.268/2007, and by Map Normative Instruction nº 1/2012, which establishes the technical regulation of the product.

The operation had the support of Anvisa, State and Municipal Sanitary Surveillance, Public Ministry and Civil Police. The joint work proved to be essential for a more effective result of inspection in the fight against fraud.

List of irregular oil brands intercepted in the market in 2021:

alcazar

Alentejo

Anna

Barcelona

Barcelona stained glass

Moorish Castle

Real crown

from the olive

del Toro

from the boss

Epic

farm estate

Figueira do Foz

island of Madeira

monsanto

Monte Ruivo

Porto Galo

Porto Real

Quinta da Beira

Quinta da Regaleira

Tower Galicia

Tradition

Brazilian Tradition

Valle Viejo

Consumer

The most common fraud in the manufacture of olive oil is the mixing of soy oil with artificial colors and flavors. Cases of refined olive oil sold as extra virgin oil are also found.

To avoid buying an oil outside the olive oil classification compliance criteria, check out some tips.