Marcinho has his termination published in the IDB and leaves Cruzeiro | cruise

Cruzeiro continues to format the squad for next season, with announcements of new signings and players, without space, leaving the club. Marcinho, a midfielder who lost his place in the team with the arrival of Vanderlei Luxemburgo, had his contract termination published in the IDB and is free to formalize his relationship with Novorizontino.
Marcinho has been on Cruzeiro since February — Photo: Gustavo Aleixo/Cruzeiro
The termination was published this Thursday afternoon. The passage through Cruzeiro lasted nine months. The athlete played 32 times with the Fox shirt, scoring two goals. The player arrived after standing out in Serie B 2020 by Sampaio Corrêa.
With the arrival of Vanderlei Luxemburgo, the midfielder lost space and played for a few minutes. His stay was ruled out in November, at the beginning of Cruzeiro’s planning for the next season.
Marcinho has its termination published in the IDB — Photo: Reproduction
Novorizontino showed interest in hiring the athlete. The team is coached by Leo Condé, who was the commander of Sampaio Corrêa, where Marcinho stood out in the penultimate Series B.