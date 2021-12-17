Marcos Leonardo wants a new career project, and a chat with Santos hangs – 12/16/2021

Santos and Marcos Leonardo still do not have an agreement for the renewal. The player has a contract until October 2022, will be free to sign a pre-contract with any other team as of April and he did not like the career project that was offered to him, as found by the blog.

The main obstacle is the termination fine. The attacker would like the value to start with a lower fixed and increase as he has more minutes on the field. Thus, the athlete would protect the club if he gained more opportunities and, at the same time, he would keep the lowest value in case it was not taken advantage of, facilitating an eventual exit.

Marcos wouldn’t want to be sidelined among the reserves as happened in 2021, when he played only 18 times as a starter. In only five of them, he was not replaced. In the final stretch of the Brasileirão, he even scored four goals in three games, being decisive in the team’s permanence in the elite.

In the middle of the year, the 18-year-old heard from the board that it was in high demand and would be used more. Shortly afterwards, the arrivals of Léo Baptistão and Diego Tardelli for the same position were announced, not counting Raniel, who was already in the squad.

Santos, in turn, does not even want to hear about this staggered fine. According to directors heard by the report, the amount needs to exceed 30 million euros to follow the policy of valuing young people revealed in Vila Belmiro. In brief contact, Edu Dracena, football executive in Vila, said that “there is no such thing as a low fine”.

The idea is that new cases like those of Yuri Alberto and Kaio Jorge will not be repeated with athletes leaving the club without the expected financial return. At the same time, Marcos doesn’t think it’s fair that he be put on the fire to serve as a response to Santos’ past mistakes.

The last conversation between the parties took place before December 10th and, since then, there has been no counter-proposal. The possibility of removing him in case of lack of agreement is not ruled out. The conversation is parked.

There are other details pending in the conversations, such as the salary issue and the goals put on paper so that he would be better paid. At this point, however, both sides believe the settlement will be much easier than resolving the fine case. Also because Marcos still has a salary from a young promise and does not represent a weight on the Santos payroll.

