Marília Mendonça’s son celebrates his birthday and the singer’s mother and brother celebrate the date

Leo, son of Marília Mendonça and Murilo Huff, celebrates 2 years this Thursday (16) and, to celebrate the date, the boy celebrated the day with his maternal grandmother and uncle, Ruth Moreira and Gustavo.

“Today I know that I will experience mixed feelings, but my grandson’s smile will ease all the pain. Jesus Christ will give me strength and wisdom,” Ruth told Quem. “As Mom said, it will always be us linked and intertwined. Thank you, God, for leaving her little piece with us. I will love you forever”, he added. On social media, she shared a video of Léo.

Then it was the turn of the uncle, Gustavo, to publish a souvenir with his nephew. “Beautiful baby. Today is Leo’s birthday. Shall we sing Happy Birthday?”, he wrote. “We don’t measure efforts to give all the love in the world to Léo”, completed Gustavo to Quem.

Murilo, the little one’s father, on the other hand, said he is doing everything he can to make Léo’s birthday perfect, even without his mother’s presence. “Léo deserves this joy, we really want to see him always smiling. This is the future we want for him, full of good things and happiness.”

