Marina Ferrari occupies 4th place in the final

Marina Ferrari took 4th place in the grand final of “A Fazenda 13” (RecordTV). She was the least voted by the public, with 2.77% of the votes. Bil Araújo, Rico Melquiades and Solange Gomes continue in the dispute for the R$1.5 million prize.
“Regardless of the result, as I said, I am very grateful to be here. It was an incredible experience in my life of overcoming and learning”, said the artist.
Table of Contents
last field
Dynho Alves and MC Gui were the big winners of the last race of “A Fazenda 13” (RecordTV). As a prize, they were able to choose who they would face in the program’s special fields, both formed on Sunday.
Randomly, each was responsible for defining one of the special gardens. Dynho Alves was the head of the second field and began the dynamic by choosing to face Rico Melquiades. Then, he chose Solange Gomes for competition. In the end, Sthefane Matos was left for the second field.
MC Gui, on the other hand, faced the first special field alongside Marina Ferrari, Arcrebiano and Aline Mineiro, and was eliminated alongside the ex-panicat. With the elimination of Dynho and Sthefane, Rico and Solange went to the final with Arcrebiano and Marina.
‘A Fazenda 13’: The pedestrians who were eliminated or left the rural reality
1 / 16
Dynho and Sthe went out together
The Farm 2021: Dynho and Sthefane were eliminated in the second special farm
Play/PlayPlus
two / 16
Medrado: 1st withdrawal
The Farm 20020: Medrado is the first to leave headquarters, asking to leave
Play/Playplus
3 / 16
Liziane: 1st eliminated
The Farm 20020: Liziane was the first to be eliminated from the program
Play/Playplus
4 / 16
Nego do Borel: 1st expelled
A Fazenda 20020: Nego do Borel was expelled from the competition
Play/Playplus
5 / 16
Mussunzinho: 2nd eliminated
A Fazenda 2021: Mussunzinho makes a speech before the result of the second farm
Play/PlayPlus
6 / 16
Erika Schneider: 3rd out
The Farm 2021: Erika Schneider in the formation of the third farm
Play/PlayPlus
7 / 16
Victor Pecoraro: 4th eliminated
The Farm 2021: Victor Pecoraro on the night of the fourth elimination
Play/PlayPlus
8 / 16
Lary Bottino: 5th out
The Farm 2021: Lary Bottino during elimination from the fifth farm
Play/Playplus
9 / 16
Tati: 6th out
The Farm 2021: Tati Quebra Barraco is the sixth eliminated from the game
Play/Playplus
10 / 16
Erasmo Viana: 7th eliminated
The Farm 2021: Erasmo Viana in the seventh crop of the edition
Play/Playplus
11 / 16
Tiago Piquilo: 8th eliminated
The Farm 2021: Tiago Piquilo on the night of the eighth elimination
Play/PlayPlus
12 / 16
Valentina: 9th eliminated
The Farm 2021: Valentina Francavilla on the ninth farm
Play/Playplus
13 / 16
Gui Araujo: 10th eliminated
The Farm 2021: Gui Araujo on the night of the tenth elimination
Play/PlayPlus
14 / 16
Dayane Mello: 11th out
The Farm 2021: Dayane Mello in the eleventh farm
Play/Playplus
15 / 16
Mileide Mihaile: 12th out
The Farm 2021: Mileide Mihaile on the night of the 12th elimination
Play/PlayPlus
16 / 16
Aline and MC Gui left together
A Fazenda 2021: MC Gui and Aline Mineiro are eliminated in the semifinal
Play/PlayPlus
The Farm: Who do you want to win? Bil, Marina, Rico or Solange?