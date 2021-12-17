Marina Ferrari occupies 4th place in the final

Collaboration for Splash, in São Paulo

12/16/2021

Marina Ferrari took 4th place in the grand final of “A Fazenda 13” (RecordTV). She was the least voted by the public, with 2.77% of the votes. Bil Araújo, Rico Melquiades and Solange Gomes continue in the dispute for the R$1.5 million prize.

“Regardless of the result, as I said, I am very grateful to be here. It was an incredible experience in my life of overcoming and learning”, said the artist.

last field

Dynho Alves and MC Gui were the big winners of the last race of “A Fazenda 13” (RecordTV). As a prize, they were able to choose who they would face in the program’s special fields, both formed on Sunday.

Randomly, each was responsible for defining one of the special gardens. Dynho Alves was the head of the second field and began the dynamic by choosing to face Rico Melquiades. Then, he chose Solange Gomes for competition. In the end, Sthefane Matos was left for the second field.

MC Gui, on the other hand, faced the first special field alongside Marina Ferrari, Arcrebiano and Aline Mineiro, and was eliminated alongside the ex-panicat. With the elimination of Dynho and Sthefane, Rico and Solange went to the final with Arcrebiano and Marina.

A Fazenda 2021: The finalists of the rural reality season - Reproduction/Playplus - UOL montage - Reproduction/Playplus - UOL montage

The Farm 2021: The finalists of the rural reality season

Image: Playback/Playplus – UOL montage

