Matheus Araújo does not train and has an open future at Corinthians

Corinthians could see one of the pillars of the Under-20 team leave the club in the coming weeks. Midfielder Matheus Araújo, 19, did not participate in this Friday’s training. The absence has to do with the possibility of his departure for a European club, whose name is kept confidential between the parties.

Matheus Araújo has a contract with the Parque São Jorge club until May 2022 and is already free to sign a pre-contract with any other team. In this way, Corinthians would not have the power to veto the negotiation.

In contact with the report from my helm, people connected to the Corinthians board confirm that the negotiation for the extension of the link is still active. Initially, conversations for contract renewal were under the care of Carlos Brazil, who left Corinthians to take on a managerial position at Vasco. The change in the management of the base category can serve as a determining factor for the permanence or not of Matheus Araújo in Parque São Jorge.

The uncertainties regarding the departure or permanence of players are decisive for the list of entries for Copinha, which will be released by Corinthians on January 2nd. This week, Timãozinho has already seen Cauê, the starting center of the Under-20 team, forward his departure to Lommel, from Belgium.

Alongside today’s professional Matheus Donelli, Matheus Araújo was one of the only Corinthians players in the group of the Brazilian National Team’s U-17 world title, in 2019. Last season, the midfielder established himself as Timãozinho’s starter, scoring five goals.

See more at: Corinthians Base and Ball Market.