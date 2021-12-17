Maurílio had kidney damage and will start hemodialysis in the ICU of a hospital in Goiânia, says bulletin | Goiás

The country singer Maurílio, 28, who is a partner with Luiza, had a kidney injury and is going to start hemodialysis, as reported in the medical report for the evening this Thursday (16). He was participating in the recording of a DVD in Goiânia when he felt ill and was taken to a hospital. The artist was diagnosed with pulmonary thromboembulism.

The statement also says that the picture of kidney damage is possibly secondary to pulmonary thromboembolism and cardiac arrest. The singer remains in the ICU and in serious health, according to the bulletin.

The medical team also informed that the artist performed an ultrasound in the lower limbs, which identified thrombi in the venous system of the right leg, which was expected in patients with similar conditions. Maurílio had already complained of pain in his leg days before being hospitalized.

Regarding the hemodynamic state, the bulletin informs that Maurílio showed improvement when compared to the morning period this Thursday. At the end of this morning, the doctor had informed that the singer’s respiratory condition had improved.

“The clinical and respiratory parts have improved. For example, yesterday [15], the electronic respirator provided 80% oxygen and today [16], dropped to 60%, which is a good sign,” explained Azevedo.

Singer always took care of health

The doctor, who accompanies him, said that the countryman was always extra careful with his health and had routine exams. In the ICU, Maurílio is sedated and breathing with the help of devices.

“He is extremely careful. He always called me saying: ‘Wandervam, I need to do [exames] routine. Always worried,” said the doctor.

According to Wandervam Azevedo, the countryman had a car accident five years ago, when he had several fractures on his body and the onset of thrombosis. After his recovery, he started using medication against the disease.

“Now I haven’t followed him for about six months and I don’t know what medication I was using. At first, I didn’t use any medication to prevent thrombosis,” explained Azevedo.

The doctor explained that pulmonary thromboembolism is an obstruction of the vessels in the pulmonary artery, which causes a clot, probably from the leg, which can travel to the lung, heart or brain, blocking the flow of blood in those places. He also said that the disease is serious and that it causes sudden death in 25% of cases.

Singer is sedated and has had three cardiac arrests

The doctor explained that Maurílio is alive because he was very close to the emergency room. “The event is 3 minutes away from the hospital. He has already arrived at the emergency room evolving into cardiac arrest, so time collaborated too much for him to be alive so far”, Wandervam Azevedo pointed out.

The hospital reported that Maurílio was admitted to the unit during the early hours of Wednesday (15th) with breathing difficulties and severe chest pain. He was seen by the medical team, however, during the evaluation he had a cardiac arrest and was successfully resuscitated.

The artist participated in the recording of a DVD by the duo Zé Felipe and Miguel, on Tuesday night (14) (see videos above). The shows for the next few days have been cancelled. His partner asked for prayers for her partner.

“That’s all I ask with all the humility in the world: five minutes. Dedicate a prayer to Maurilio, please,” he said in a publication on his social network.

Luiza was at the hospital in search of information about the singer, but left the unit around 12:00. Other friends, composers and music producers attended the site and cheered for the musician’s recovery.

The office that manages the duo’s career also said that the concerts that would take place on December 17th and 18th in Mato Grosso were cancelled.

On social media, Dennis Dj wished Maurilio’s strength. Other famous people and fans also posted get well wishes. The duo sings the hit “S de Saudade”, which features Zé Neto and Cristiano (listen excerpt above).

Maurílio Ribeiro is 28 years old and was born in Imperatriz, Maranhão. He and Luiza, who is from Belo Horizonte (MG), have formed a backcountry duo since 2016, when the singer went on vacation in his hometown and invited him to the stage to sing with her during the birthday of a mutual friend.

