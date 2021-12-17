Maurílio has kidney damage and is going to undergo hemodialysis; team sees improvement

Singer Maurílio, hospitalized since yesterday after suffering three cardiac arrests, had a kidney injury identified by doctors. Artist’s team communiqué shared with splash points out that the country people showed improvement despite the severity of the condition.

Diagnosed yesterday with pulmonary thromboembolism, Maurilio starts treatment with hemodialysis today. The 28-year-old artist remains in the ICU (Intensive Care Unit) of Hospital Jardim América in Goiânia.

The medical team says opt for the procedure after analyzing the chart. The bulletin informs that the lower limbs of the singer were observed. “We identified thrombi in the venous system of the right leg, which is common in similar conditions.”

Previously, the singer’s wife also stated that an improvement in the condition was identified in the last 24 hours. “We are confident, I wanted to ask you for your support, prayer, positive thoughts that he will get out of this situation,” said veterinarian Luana Reis.

Check the release in full

The hospital informs you that Mr. Maurílio Delmont Ribeiro remains hospitalized in the unit’s ICU, still in serious condition, but with improvement compared to the day before. He was evaluated by the nephrology team, which identified kidney damage, possibly secondary to pulmonary thromboembolism and cardiac arrest, and indicated the start of hemodialysis therapy, scheduled to start tonight.

It is important to emphasize that the procedure was already being analyzed by the team, being something common and transitory in similar cases. Ultrasound was performed on the lower limbs, and thrombi were identified in the venous system of the right leg, which is also expected in patients with similar conditions.

Regarding hemodynamic status, it improved when compared to this morning. The patient is under the care of the multidisciplinary team, which is committed, daily, to taking care of Mr. Mauril.

What is hemodialysis?

Dialysis is the generic name for any procedure that removes toxic substances that are trapped in the blood when the kidneys fail to function properly.

In hemodialysis, which treats kidney problems, blood is taken to a device that performs filtration. The operation is performed using a catheter placed in the patient’s arm.

The technique has as its principle the removal of liquid and toxins such as urea and creatinine, in addition to being able to correct disturbances in blood pH, sodium and potassium, among others.

hospitalization

Maurílio, from the duo with Luiza, was hospitalized yesterday at Hospital Jardim América, in Goiânia, after experiencing difficulty breathing and severe chest pain. As a result, the singer had three cardiac arrests and was revived.

Last night, he was diagnosed with pulmonary thromboembolism, the most serious complication of thrombosis. Diagnosis is characterized by displacement of the thrombus from the vein to the lung. Gravity depends on the size and amount of clots formed as a result of the change.

In some situations, the joint action of cardiologists, neurologists, angiologists, pulmonologists and even hematologists is necessary to control the condition.

According to information previously disclosed in medical bulletins, the singer is “on mechanical ventilation, with all intensive support. No hospital discharge is expected.”

“Situations like this cause sudden death in 25% of cases”, highlighted the doctor Wandervam Azevedo, who stressed that quick service was essential. “The event was close and he arrived at the hospital within 3 minutes, and shortly thereafter he had cardiac arrest.”

You shows of the duo, scheduled for the 17th and 18th, in the cities of Sorriso and Glória from the west (MT), were canceled.

Who is Maurilio?

Maurílio was born in Imperatriz, Maranhão, in the same city where he met Luíza, with whom he is still a partner. She was on vacation when she met her partner.

Before his musical career, Maurílio studied Accounting. But he preferred to pursue a career with Luiza, with whom he released his first album in 2017, live.

One of their most successful songs is “S de saudade”. The song is a partnership between the duo and Zé Neto and Cristiano.

The last release of the two was “No Give For Continuar”, a song that comes from a partnership with João Bosco.