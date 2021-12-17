Maurílio suffered 3 cardiac arrests after thromboembolism; what is the relationship? – 12/16/2021

Country singer Maurílio, from the duo with Luiza, has been hospitalized in an ICU (Intensive Care Unit) of a private hospital in Goiânia, since the dawn of last Wednesday, 15, when he felt sick while participating in the recording of a DVD .

He was diagnosed with pulmonary thromboembolism and suffered three cardiac arrests. Until last night, his health was very serious.

What is it thromboembolism pulmonary?

Thrombus is a clot—partial or total—that forms in blood vessels, veins, or arteries, limiting normal blood flow. When this happens, we are faced with thrombosis, which can manifest itself in different ways.

If the clot occurs in a deep vein, it is defined as deep vein thrombosis. If it forms in an artery, it’s called arterial thrombosis and can lead to a heart attack or stroke.

Already thromboembolism Pulmonary, in Maurílio’s case, is the most serious complication of thrombosis, and it occurs when there is a displacement of the thrombus from the vein to the lung. The severity of the case will depend on the size and amount of clots.

Why can thromboembolism cause cardiorespiratory arrest?

Yuri Brazil, assistant physician at the Department of Clinical and Interventional Cardiology at Santa Casa de Araraquara (SP), explains that the clot travels through the circulation and can reach any part of the body, including the heart and pulmonary arteries.

In the pulmonary artery, the clot obstructs the passage of blood to the lung, so it is as if it were a lung infarction, because circulation stops reaching the organ, the patient collapses and, later, has cardiorespiratory arrest.” Yuri Brazil, assistant physician at the Department of Clinical and Interventional Cardiology at Santa Casa de Araraquara (SP).

According to the specialist, cardiac arrest is the final outcome of several diseases such as a heart attack or stroke, and pulmonary thromboembolism is another one of them. “Thromboembolism can indeed lead to one or more cardiac arrests”, he says.

In the specific case of the country singer, the doctor says that despite having had three cardiac arrests, being intubated and sedated, it is possible that he has a complete recovery, that is, without sequelae, since there was a quick service at the hospital. “But it’s still too early to predict any possibility,” he says.

Agility in service makes all the difference

When a person has a cardiorespiratory arrest and is not in a hospital environment, the risks of having neurological sequelae are great. Among them are the difficulty of movement, memory and speech alterations.

“Our brain is the organ that most demands oxygen, and if we do not send it for a few minutes, it will feel and there will be a degree of brain damage”, explains the cardiologist, in addition to informing that 25% of patients with thromboembolism die sudden.

With reporting information published on 06/02/2020.