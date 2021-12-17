MC Gui reacts when he learns that his fiancee disapproved of him with Aline Mineiro

Bia Michelle, bride of MC GUI was quite shaken in recent days, watching scenes a little daring between her partner and the ex-panicat Aline Mineiro. By participating in a podcast with Léo Dias and Lucas Selfie, he said he hadn’t talked to her yet.

“The excess of affection was the key point of all this, you understand? There were different attitudes, different lines there, but I believe that the excess could have generated all of this”, he commented.

Next, he said that understand her positions, and confessed that he would also be terrible if it were the other way around. “I fully agree with the people who were out here. They do have the right to be disappointed and take action in relation to what happened inside. And watching from outside I’m also disappointed in myself. But there’s nothing to do. […] It was all very intense”, he pointed out.

big thud

Continuing with the subject that became controversial, MC Gui guaranteed that both will talk, but not over the phone. Because it’s a big blow to both of them, the conversation can be decisive.

“We haven’t talked yet. I just texted her saying that at a better time I wanted to talk to her, but not on the phone. I said that I was trying to digest all the information and situations, because it’s a really big hit. […] We need to have a conversation”, he explained.

With an open heart, the funkeiro took the opportunity to thank for the partnership with the influencer. “I even wanted to congratulate and thank her for how much she was by my side until that moment. […] I really disappointed my father-in-law, my mother-in-law, my brother-in-law, her entire family and especially Bia. I wanted to ask, from the bottom of my heart, for forgiveness. I haven’t talked to her yet, it’s an undefined case. We don’t really know what’s going on between us, but we know that we’re going to have a conversation”, he declared.

Finally, the pawn who was very friendly with Tati Quebra Barraco in the reality show, said he already understood what steps need to be taken. “I already know what I need to talk to her, she already knows what she needs to talk to me. […] This conversation is very private. We will talk in person. I didn’t want to talk on the phone because I don’t think it works”, he concluded.

disavowed

After some videos in which he appears on the duvet with the singer, Aline Mineiro said in the same interview that people imagined something that didn’t happen between the two.

“By the time I got up, I woke up and I actually put my hand on his leg. I patted his leg and that’s what happened. And there, nothing could have happened,” she said.

