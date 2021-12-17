MC Mirella is spotted leaving a motel with MC Livinho – Zoeira

About a month after announcing the divorce request to the former pawn of “A Fazenda 13”, Dynho Alves, MC Mirella was spotted leaving a motel next to MC Livinho.

A video that went viral on social media shows the two in the garage of a motel suite, located on Marginal Pinheiros, in São Paulo, close to the car.

“It’s MC Livinho with Mirella at the motel,” says one woman as she shoots the two. “Bullshit!” retorts a male voice.

new clip

Although the former guest of “A Fazenda 12” and the funkeiro are making a mystery about the supposed trip to the motel, Leo Dias’ column stated that both were on site just to record scenes for the new video for the song ‘Ménage’, to be released by Livinho by the end of this year.

Read too

Still according to the column, the “couple” must star in hot and kissing scenes. Mirella should not participate in singing, but as an actress.

MC Mirella divorced Dynho after being bothered by the affection exchanged between the pawn and Sthefane Matos in the reality show.