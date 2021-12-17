MediaTek Extends Leadership in Global Chip Market; Unisoc grows fast and takes down Samsung

Counterpoint Research released last Wednesday (15) a report with updated data with reference to the global market for mobile processors. According to the new metrics, the MediaTek now dominates 40% of the chipset segment in the last quarter, representing a jump of 2% compared to the last survey. The graph is also able to reveal that Qualcomm, leader in 2020, now ranks second with 27% of market share (market share), representing a drop from its 32% share recorded in the 2nd quarter of 2021.

In third place is Apple, which does not supply its chips for third-party smartphones. The A15 Bionic is one of their newest creations and is conventionally exclusive to the iPhone 13. In any case, big tech has maintained its solid share with 15% of the global market share. THE Unisoc impressed by jumping from 4% to 10% in the charts, a respectable milestone for the Chinese manufacturer, which had been showing strong growth in recent years due to the high demand for 4G platforms and more affordable solutions. This caused Samsung to lose space with Exynos and drop from 10% to 5%. Huawei-owned HiSilicon has been navigating turbulent waters since US trade sanctions and the global semiconductor crisis. China now accounts for just 2% of the chip market, down from the timid 3% from the previous quarter.

MediaTek, like Unisoc, is relying on the high demand for processors compatible only with the fourth generation of the mobile network to expand its presence in the segment. This detail is contrasted by the graph below, which shows the dramatic increase in Qualcomm’s market share in 5G solutions.