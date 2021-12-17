Medical leaves at Atlético-MG double compared to the 2020 season; Jair has more trips to the DM | athletic-mg

Minas Gerais, Brazilian and Copa do Brasil champions, Atlético-MG remained in national football this season. With a numerous and qualified squad under the command of coach Cuca, the team doesn’t seem to have felt the fact that the number of injuries has practically doubled compared to last season. There were 37 medical problems since March, against 19 in the 2020 season.

Who most defrauded Galo was the reserve goalkeeper Rafael, the only one in the squad to undergo surgery during the period. The player had surgery on his right shoulder in April and has embezzled the team in 36 games this season.

The athlete who most “attended” the medical department was Jair. The steering wheel had three different injuries in the thigh region (April, August and November) and a dislocation in the right shoulder in July. Adding the four trips to the DM, Jair defrauded Atlético in 16 games for medical reasons.

The body site most affected by injuries in the athletic squad throughout the season was the thigh: 62% of medical problems in the club’s athletes were in the muscle. Check the chart:

There were 12 players infected by the corona virus at Atlético during the season, with the absolute majority of cases occurring in the first half of the year. There were eight cases in June alone: ​​Zaracho, Igor Rabello, Nacho Fernández, Nathan, Borrero, Marrony, Micael and Eduardo Sasha. Before them, still in the period of the state, Guilherme Santos, Adriano and Neto were infected. The last case of covid at the club was that of striker Vargas, in July.

The information collected for this research was taken from the official websites of each of the 20 teams that competed in Serie A in 2021, in addition to what was determined by ge sectorists in the daily lives of the clubs.

The time frame for this survey was from February 26, 2021 until the date this article was published: December 16, 2021. The exceptions are Grêmio and Palmeiras, finalists of the 2020 Brazil Cup, who started the 2021 season from 8 March 2021. All medical casualties suffered by players outside this temporal universe did not enter the survey.

The criterion for inclusion of an athlete in the survey was the medical department’s veto of at least one match for clinical reasons. All medical problems that prevented the player’s selection in the team for the next match were computed in the survey.