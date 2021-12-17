Mendonça may remain with the Supreme Court until 2047; check when each minister retires – Politics

Appointed in July by the President Jair Bolsonaro to fill a vacancy in the Federal Supreme Court (STF), the former attorney general of the Union André Mendonça takes office this Thursday, 16, and turns 49 at the end of the month. Currently, the justices of the Court retire compulsorily at 75 years of age. In this way, the “terribly evangelical” minister of Bolsonaro can remain 26 more years in the instance.

At an event with businessmen from the Federation of Industries of the State of São Paulo (Fiesp) this Wednesday, 15th, the head of the Executive highlighted that he will have the right to nominate two more names for the Court if he is re-elected in 2022. With that, the president he would have, in all, four nominees for the Court, including André Mendonça and Nunes Marques. The agent referred to the vacancies that will be opened with the retirement of ministers Ricardo Lewandowski and Pink Weber, both scheduled for 2023. After them, the next in line are Luiz Fux, current president of the Supreme, in 2028, and Carmen Lucia, in 2029.

See when each STF minister must retire:

Ricardo Lewandowski

Appointed by former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) in 2006, Lewandowski is 73 years old and should retire in May 2023. His successor will be nominated by the winner of the next elections.

Pink Weber

Nominated by former president Dilma Rousseff (PT) in 2011, Minister Rosa Weber was born in October 1948, is 73 years old and leaves the Court in 2023. His successor will be nominated by the winner of the next elections.

Luiz Fux

Current president of the Supreme Court, Luiz Fux was born in April 1953. Also indicated by Dilma Rousseff, he must retire in 2028. His successor will be nominated by the winner of the 2026 presidential election.

Carmen Lucia

Appointed by former president Lula in 2006, minister Carmen Lúcia is 67 years old. She was born in 1954 and will retire from her post at the Supreme Court in 2029. His successor will be nominated by the winner of the 2026 presidential election.

Gilmar Mendes

Appointed by former president Fernando Henrique Cardoso (PSDB) in 2002, Gilmar Mendes was born in December 1955 and must leave the STF in 2030. His successor will be nominated by the winner of the 2026 presidential election.

Edson Fachin

Minister Edson Fachin is scheduled to retire for February 2033. He was nominated by Dilma Rousseff in 2015. His successor will be nominated by the winner of the 2030 presidential election.

Luis Roberto Barroso

Nominated by Dilma Rousseff in 2013, Barroso, who also presides over the Superior Electoral Court (TSE), will retire from the Supreme Court in March 2033. His successor will be nominated by the winner of the 2030 presidential election.

Toffoli days

Minister Dias Toffoli was born in 1967 and will turn 75 in November 2042. He was nominated by former President Lula in 2009. His successor will be nominated by the winner of the 2038 presidential election.

Alexandre de Moraes

One of President Bolsonaro’s main enemies at the Court, Minister Alexandre de Moraes was born in 1968 and only will leave the gown in 2043, with the person elected in 2042 nominating his successor. He was appointed by former president Michel Temer to the position.

Nunes Marques

Minister Nunes Marques was President Bolsonaro’s first nomination for the Supreme Court, in 2020. He, who was born in 1972, will leave the Court in the same year as André Mendonça, in 2047. It will be up to the president elected in 2046 to choose his successor.