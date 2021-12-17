Mercedes boss does not guarantee Hamilton in F1 in 2022 after end of season “pained” | formula 1

Even after giving up the appeal to the result of the Abu Dhabi GP, which decreed the first world title in Max Verstappen’s career, Mercedes seems to be far from having surpassed the result. After assuring that the team and Lewis Hamilton would not participate in the awards party, the team boss, Toto Wolff, made an even more controversial statement. According to him, it is not possible to guarantee the Briton’s permanence in Formula 1 after this controversial end of season.

Maintaining his criticisms of the officials and race director, Michael Masi, the Mercedes boss did not hide his disappointment with the way those involved conducted the final of the GP, and made a point of highlighting the size of the frustration felt by him, and especially , by Hamilton.

– It will take a long time to digest what happened on Sunday. I don’t think we’ll ever get over it, it’s not possible. Lewis and I are disillusioned at the moment. We are not disillusioned with the sport. We love sport with every bone in our body. And we love it because the timer never lies – he said.

– But if we break this fundamental principle of fairness and sporting authenticity, suddenly the stopwatch is no longer relevant. Because we are exposed to random decision making. And of course you can lose your love for a sport if you start questioning, with all the work you’ve been doing, with all the sweat and tears and blood,” he added.

Despite not confirming Hamilton’s continuity as an F1 driver, Wolff commented that he will do everything possible to help him get through this “painful” moment, and that he believes that in the end the seven-times champion’s heart will speak louder – it is worth noting that the Brit renewed his contract with Mercedes for another two years recently.

– I really hope that Lewis keeps running because he is the greatest driver of all time. We will be working on events in the coming weeks and months and I think that as a pilot, his heart will say, “I need to keep going” because he is at the height of the game – he pointed out.

– But we have to overcome the pain that was caused to him on Sunday, also because he is a man with clear values ​​and it is difficult for him to understand how this happened. I just have to do what I can to help him overcome this, so that he comes back strong and with a love for the sport and confidence in making sport decisions in the next year – he concluded.

The end of the season yielded many complaints from Mercedes. The result was the announcement of absence at the Formula 1 awards ceremony in Paris, France. According to Toto Wolff, he could not attend the party because of his “loyalty to Lewis and personal integrity”.

Mercedes’ protest after the Verstappen title with the victory in Abu Dhabi began minutes after the end of the race. Based on Articles 48.8 and 48.12, the now eighth constructors champion had protested minutes after the end of the race for alleged attempts to overtake the Dutchman from RBR under a yellow flag and because the race direction did not strictly follow the regulations governing the departure of the track safety car.

The safety car was activated on lap 54, after Nicholas Latifi’s crash. However, only five latecomers were allowed to pass the leaders – when the rule states that all or no cars do so. Then, the safety car returned to the pitlane at the end of lap 57, when it should only do so at the end of the turn that follows the realignment of the drivers, according to regulations.

However, through a statement, Mercedes said it had withdrew from the appeal, justifying that it took the decision together with Hamilton, and that it will charge the FIA ​​for the promise made to analyze, alongside the drivers and teams, the outcome of the Abu Dhabi GP .

As stated earlier, Toto Wolff has not spared criticism from race director Michael Masi. According to the Mercedes boss, the decision taken by him in Abu Dhabi ended up deciding the world title for that year.