Mercedes boss says Hamilton was ‘stolen’ in Abu Dhabi; race secured Verstappen title – Sports

Toto Wolff and Lewis Hamilton boycotted the gala dinner at the headquarters of FIA (International Automobile Federation) this Thursday. The indignation in Mercedes is still huge by the end of the Abu Dhabi GP and the executive director of the team broke the silence by guaranteeing that the seven-time world champion “was stolen” in the last round of the competition that defined the title of Max Verstappen.

Mercedes even filed two appeals to reverse the result of the race, still on Sunday, but both were denied. This Thursday, she chose not to go further with the idea of ​​a new feature, in the FIA ​​supreme. But he didn’t hide his indignation.

“He had the lead in Abu Dhabi on Sunday from the start. He won the start and never lost the lead again, and stealing him on the last lap of the race is unacceptable. Mercedes does not go to the last consequences to reverse the test result. The allegations were about irregularities in the restart for the final lap after the saffety car left the track.

The first complaint focused on the way the restart was made after the safety car was triggered due to the crash of Nicholas Latifi, of Williams. In the second, Mercedes claimed that the Verstappen would have put the car ahead of Lewis Hamilton at turn 12, in preparation for a restart.

“We decided together with Lewis to protest, launch the appeal and withdraw it. But you can imagine not only for him, but also for us, the team, how terrible it was to be faced with a decision that decided the result of the world championship”, lamented the leader. “But neither he nor we wanted to win the world championship in court.”

Wolff is envisioning Hamilton’s change on the track, though he’s not sure if the Englishman will be on next season’s grid. “I really hope Lewis keeps racing because he’s the greatest driver of all time. I think as a driver his heart will tell him he needs to keep going.”