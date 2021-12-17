Ministry of Health recommends electric shock to treat ‘aggressive behavior’ autistics

THE Conitec (National Commission for the Incorporation of Technologies in the Unified Health System – SUS), linked to the Ministry of Health, published the report in November ‘Clinical Protocol and Therapeutic Guidelines for Aggressive Behavior in Autism Spectrum Disorder’, in which he defends the electroconvulsive therapy (ECT). This procedure generates brain stimulation by electrical current and causes seizures to control the person.

The document (page 24, item 7.3) recalls that the use of electroconvulsive therapy in psychiatry and neurology “declined significantly in the 1970s with the advancement of pharmacological therapies, inadequate media coverage during anti-asylum fight and reports of patients who underwent this technique without an adequate indication or even in a punitive way”.

Despite this, Conitec says in the report that the treatment has “promising results” because “the technique used uses more modern devices, allowing for more adequate regulation of the load, the possibility of controlling the wavelength used and the frequency of current triggering electrical. In addition, for the comfort and safety of the patient, anesthetics, muscle blockers and drugs that prevent the effects of the procedure are used”.

For Fatima de Kwant, specialist in autism, development and communication, creator of International Automates Project and community administrator pro-autism, led by presenter Marcos Mion, the shock treatment should never be used in autistic people.

“My main concern is about use in SUS emergencies. It is such an invasive treatment that it cannot be routine. I believe that it is still premature to apply it without further research and conclusions from several scientists in the area. Mainly because if it is in charge of the SUS, we already know that it could be a disaster. So, at the moment, I am against this type of treatment”, says Fátima.

The pediatrician and child neurologist Clay Brites, of NeuroSaber Institute, states that autistic people need quality care in the public system.

“Electroconvulsive therapy is a setback and a mistaken health policy because autism cannot be seen as a process in which this therapy will solve all the problems. Release in specific or generalized SUS centers is reckless. Before this concern, the SUS should seek correct, multidisciplinary care, applied in a broad manner, with families, and improving access to patients who most need it”, argues Brites.

Fátima de Kwant says that investing in behavioral, occupational and medication therapy is the best alternative. “I don’t believe that ECT will be performed under anesthesia and after a complete clinical examination (to find out the physical state of the patient’s heart and lungs). On a daily basis, I fear it will further traumatize the autistic person. I imagine the dilemma of the doctor who has tried all kinds of medication and therapies, but the patient goes on self-harming, breaking the house, attacking relatives. In fact, it’s impossible for us to put ourselves in everyone’s shoes. My first impression is to try everything but invasive treatments’, he adds.

Clay Brites draws attention to the different characteristics of people with autism. “They face difficulties in social perception, in broad and subliminal interpretations, which require reading non-verbal communication, cognitive capacity for processes that involve empathy and, mainly, not all autistic people have aggressive behavior. Therefore, it is necessary to be very careful with which type of procedure will be used to solve problems that electroconvulsive therapy will not solve”, observes the neurologist.

“As a human being and the mother of an autistic person, I find this type of treatment depressing. It is always possible to treat aggressiveness without using shock”, says Fátima de Kwant. “When there is an exception, it is essential to have the patient’s approval, which is done with a planning, method and multidisciplinary team, several professionals, to help the person. And the patient totally agrees. It involves ethics, human rights and many other reflections”, says the expert.

“Conitec makes the recommendation, but the Ministry of Health needs to have a much broader view of public health in relation to autism, something that does not exist in Brazil, despite the legislation, without the existence of specialized and targeted public services. This has to be the priority”, reinforces Clay Brites.

The pediatrician recalls that the main line of treatment for autism spectrum disorder involves the use of medication (pharmacological), behavioral therapies, developmental and sensory intervention, with environmental adjustments, psychoeducation and strategies, including at school, to know how to deal with more difficult behaviors.

“Before the indication for electroconvulsive therapy, it is very important that the person is well evaluated and complete, from a multidisciplinary point of view, with a broad and well-defined, detailed diagnosis, with all the characteristics of each person, in addition to the adoption of treatments first and foremost. indicated, which have more efficacy and safety”, says Clay Brites.

The doctor warns that electroconvulsive therapy is a secondary option. “You’ve done everything, all the measures were taken, all the attitudes, but nothing resolved, it is mandatory to carry out a clinical evaluation, including the possible sequelae and whether the person can really receive treatment”, guides the neurologist.

Clay Brites points out that electroshock therapy does not have miraculous and highly satisfying results. “It can only be sought after everything has already been done”, he defends.

“Early diagnosis and intervention are the best treatments for the autistic person, with the application of behavioral and developmental strategies, in the person’s clinical and natural environments. This line helps to reduce aggressive conditions and comorbidities that generate difficult behaviors”, says the doctor.

The neurologist highlights the protocols of the American Psychiatric Association, the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) and the international consensus of countries that already have guidelines (guidelines) on autism do not place electroconvulsive therapy as an automatic or preferential indication. “It is indicated when nothing else works”, warns Brites.

Fátima de Kwant lives in the Netherlands and points out that, in the European country, electroconvulsive therapy is only used to successfully treat depression. She notes that scientists believe in the use for autistic people with self-harm and cites Jan-Otto Ottosson, who considers ECT controversial, because it interferes with the ethics of medical law, but understands that no person should be deprived of the only type of treatment that can improve their condition.

Conitec opened this month a public consultation for approval of the proposal and has already indicated its favorable recommendation to update the protocol with electroconvulsive therapy.

“To manage aggressive behavior in ASD, it is essential that health professionals guide their health care practices based on the best scientific evidence available. In this context, the PCDT is an instrument that provides clinical safety and effectiveness, in an organized and accessible way. Health professionals involved in the care process, drug prescription and management of the clinical condition in primary care, Psychosocial Care Centers (CAPS) and specialized services are the target users of this PCDT. The material will contribute to the work of professionals such as psychiatrists, pediatricians, psychologists, educational psychologists, occupational therapists, pharmacists and health professionals involved in the care of patients with autism, patients and families, CAPS staff and health managers (public and private) ”, says the Commission.