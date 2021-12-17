Mirella and Livinho talk about supposed going to the motel

Mirella, former star of “A Fazenda 12” (RecordTV), made a mystery when asked about an alleged trip to the motel with MC Livinho. The funkeiro did the same on his social networks. Mirella recently divorced Dynho Alves, former pawn of “A Fazenda 13” (RecordTV), while the dancer was still confined.

The questions come after a video, which shows two people looking like the artists in a motel garage, circulating on social media. In the images, the woman recording says that it is Mirella and Livinho who are being caught. Both answered questions about going to the site after being asked by fans on social media. Enigmatic, they reacted to the messages with an “emoji” of eyes.

The Farm 2021: Mirella and Livinho answer motel questions Image: Playback/PlayPlus

The singer, who separated from Dynho after being bothered by the affection exchanged between the worker and Sthefane Matos in the rural reality show, said today that she has already talked to her now ex-husband: “I’m calmer. Why? Because now I can do my things calmly, I have a clear conscience and knowing that I can go on, because the person is aware [do divórcio].”

‘A Fazenda 13’: The pedestrians who were eliminated or left the rural reality

1 / 16 Dynho and Sthe went out together The Farm 2021: Dynho and Sthefane were eliminated in the second special farm Play/PlayPlus two / 16 Medrado: 1st withdrawal The Farm 20020: Medrado is the first to leave headquarters, asking to leave Play/Playplus 3 / 16 Liziane: 1st eliminated The Farm 20020: Liziane was the first to be eliminated from the program Play/Playplus 4 / 16 Nego do Borel: 1st expelled A Fazenda 20020: Nego do Borel was expelled from the competition Play/Playplus 5 / 16 Mussunzinho: 2nd eliminated A Fazenda 2021: Mussunzinho makes a speech before the result of the second farm Play/PlayPlus 6 / 16 Erika Schneider: 3rd out The Farm 2021: Erika Schneider in the formation of the third farm Play/PlayPlus 7 / 16 Victor Pecoraro: 4th eliminated The Farm 2021: Victor Pecoraro on the night of the fourth elimination Play/PlayPlus 8 / 16 Lary Bottino: 5th out The Farm 2021: Lary Bottino during elimination from the fifth farm Play/Playplus 9 / 16 Tati: 6th out The Farm 2021: Tati Quebra Barraco is the sixth eliminated from the game Play/Playplus 10 / 16 Erasmo Viana: 7th eliminated The Farm 2021: Erasmo Viana in the seventh crop of the edition Play/Playplus 11 / 16 Tiago Piquilo: 8th eliminated The Farm 2021: Tiago Piquilo on the night of the eighth elimination Play/PlayPlus 12 / 16 Valentina: 9th eliminated The Farm 2021: Valentina Francavilla on the ninth farm Play/Playplus 13 / 16 Gui Araujo: 10th eliminated The Farm 2021: Gui Araujo on the night of the tenth elimination Play/PlayPlus 14 / 16 Dayane Mello: 11th out The Farm 2021: Dayane Mello in the eleventh farm Play/Playplus 15 / 16 Mileide Mihaile: 12th out The Farm 2021: Mileide Mihaile on the night of the 12th elimination Play/PlayPlus 16 / 16 Aline and MC Gui left together A Fazenda 2021: MC Gui and Aline Mineiro are eliminated in the semifinal Play/PlayPlus