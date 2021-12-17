Mirella and Livinho talk about supposed going to the motel

Mirella, former star of “A Fazenda 12” (RecordTV), made a mystery when asked about an alleged trip to the motel with MC Livinho. The funkeiro did the same on his social networks. Mirella recently divorced Dynho Alves, former pawn of “A Fazenda 13” (RecordTV), while the dancer was still confined.
The questions come after a video, which shows two people looking like the artists in a motel garage, circulating on social media. In the images, the woman recording says that it is Mirella and Livinho who are being caught. Both answered questions about going to the site after being asked by fans on social media. Enigmatic, they reacted to the messages with an “emoji” of eyes.
The singer, who separated from Dynho after being bothered by the affection exchanged between the worker and Sthefane Matos in the rural reality show, said today that she has already talked to her now ex-husband: “I’m calmer. Why? Because now I can do my things calmly, I have a clear conscience and knowing that I can go on, because the person is aware [do divórcio].”
